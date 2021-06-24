Kerala University Postpones Many Exams, Check Details And Revised Timetable Here

The Kerala University has issued a notice on Wednesday. As per the notice, many exams have been postponed. It includes both theory and practical exams. Read on to know the comprehensive information on exams that will be conducted by various universities of South India.

Kerala University: Theory Exam Timetable

Exams of B.A Fine Arts programme has been rescheduled to June 28, 2021. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on 19th April 2021 at the University of Kerala. It has been postponed due to COVID Pandemic. Students can see the detailed timetable on the official website https://www.keralauniversity.ac.in/. BFA involves drawing, drawing, painting, figure drawing, portraiture, art-making concept development, art history critique etc.

Fourth-semester M.Ed. (2018 Scheme - Regular and Supplementary, 2015 Scheme - Supplementary) Degree Examination is going to start from 29th June 2021. Whereas, first-semester exam of the same course will be conducted from 30th June 2021. A detailed timetable can be accessed on the official website https://www.keralauniversity.ac.in/

BBA Final year examination will start on 29th June 2021.

MBA third semester examination will resume on 28th June 2021.

Kerala University: Practical Exam Timetable

Practical examinations for the 7th Semester of B.Tech for the Degree Examination March 2021 will be held from July 5 to 7 for the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department

For Computer Science and Engineering Department, it will be held on June 29 and July 30

For Information Technology Department, practical exam dates are July 5 and July 6

Here is the direct link to check the timetable https://exams.keralauniversity.ac.in/Login/check3

MG University: Announcements

For sixth-semester students of BA / B.Com., a notice of examination center has been published on the University website. Students are advised to collect the hall tickets from the registered center. Students must have to appear for the examination at the college allotted as the examination center. Hall tickets will be available from 25th June 2021. Application date extended for applying for MBA at MG University School of Management and Business Studies. The deadline to apply for admission has been extended to 30th June 2021.

Kannur University Announcements

Last date to apply for the Post Graduate Diploma in Counseling Psychology (PGDCP - Part-Time) course at Kannur University has been extended to June 30.

Hall Ticket

Hall ticket of your course, if released can be downloaded from the University website. Those who are unable to attest the ticket should produce a government-issued identification document with any photo. Students need to attach it to the self-certified ticket. Above mentioned information is for Kerala University Admissions 2021.