Kerala:104 Year Old Woman Secures 89% In State Literacy Mission’s Test

Kerala State Literacy Mission’s Test Update: A 104-year-old woman who belongs to Kerala has proved the quote 'age is just a number'. The women who reside in Kottayam has scored 89 percent in Kerala State Literacy Mission’s Test. Her efforts didn't go unnoticed as Kerala's Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty as well as common people are appreciating her over social media platforms. Kerala's Education Minister Vasudevan Sivankutty tweeted her picture on Friday, 12 November and wished her the best for scoring 89 marks out of 100. The exam is also known as Saksharatha test and was conducted by Ayarkunnam Panchayat of Kottayam District.

Kerala’s Education Minister congratulates her

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty tweeted, "104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best." The Education Minister also added Kuttiyamma's picture in the tweet.

104-year-old Kuttiyamma from Kottayam has scored 89/100 in the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s test. Age is no barrier to enter the world of knowledge. With utmost respect and love, I wish Kuttiyamma and all other new learners the best. #Literacy pic.twitter.com/pB5Fj9LYd9 — V. Sivankutty (@VSivankuttyCPIM) November 12, 2021

The test was conducted on November 12, 2021. One day before the exam was conducted that is on November 11, Kerala Education Minister shared a picture and story of a 90-year-old lady. He tweeted, "Age is just a number. 90-year-old Subaida from Malappuram will write the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s literacy test tomorrow. Subaida is an inspiration to us all. Best wishes to her and all others entering the world of letters tomorrow."

Age is just a number. 90-year-old Subaida from Malappuram will write the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s literacy test tomorrow. Subaida is an inspiration to us all. Best wishes to her and all others entering the world of letters tomorrow. #Literacy pic.twitter.com/uapw2hLuBB — V. Sivankutty (@VSivankuttyCPIM) November 11, 2021

About Literacy Mission Authority

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is an autonomous institution under the General Education Department, Government of Kerala. It was set up in 1998 for the purpose of co-ordinating and activating the 'Literacy and continuing education. Presently the KSLMA is fully funded by the Government of Kerala in order to implement literacy, continuing education and life long learning programme designed and developed by the state.