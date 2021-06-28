Khelo India: SAI Releases Rs. 41.83 Lakhs To Dr. YSR Sports School Of AP; Check Details

Khelo India: Last year, Dr. YSR Sports School of Andhra Pradesh was selected for special treatment under the Khelo India Center of Excellence (KISCE) scheme. As per the guidelines of KISCE, the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) had identified three centers in the state for strengthening the sports facilities. The three centers were Dr. YSR Sports School Kadapa, the District Sports Authority (DSA) Kakinada, and the AC Subbareddy Sports Complex Nellore. State Government submitted the proposal in letter format to the SAI for setting up of state-level Khelo India centers. The departmental project approval committee of SAI gave its approval for the Dr. YSR Sports School.

In a recent development, Khelo India is all set to upgrade the facilities in Kapada YSR Sports School. Sports lovers in the state are excited as this is the only center that has been selected. As per guidelines, special incentives will be given to youths preparing for national and international competitions. It will be in addition to the appointment of coaches, food and other facilities are specially provided to the athletes.

Amount released for development

The SAI released an amount of Rs. 41.83 lakhs to the YSR Sports School in the first phase. The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Vice Chairman and MD B. Rama Rao sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for library development at the YSR Sports School. He visited the Kadapa YSR sports school on Sunday. Rama Rao visited all the departments of the sports school and congratulated athlete Sivarama Krishna Yadav, who got both silver and gold medals in weightlifting in the Commonwealth Games.

Along with Dr. YSR Sports School, latest KISCEs included:

Chandigarh – Hockey Stadium, Sector – 42

Chhattisgarh - Rajya Khel Prashikshan Kendra, Bilaspur

Goa – SAG Sports Complex, Campal, Panaji

Haryana –Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Rai, Sonipat

Himachal Pradesh – Indoor Stadium Luhnu Sports Complex, Bilaspur

Puducherry – Rajiv Gandhi School of Sports, Uppallam

Tripura - Dasarath Dev State Sports Complex, Badharghat, Agartala

About KISCE

Sports Ministry established Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCE) under the ministry’s flagship, Khelo India Scheme. With an effort to create a robust sporting ecosystem in India, one KISCE is being identified in each state and union territory. In the first leg, the Ministry identified state-owned sports facilities in eight states of India, including, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Telengana, and the northeast states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland which will be upgraded into Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE).

Speaking about this initiative of strengthening sporting facilities in the states, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “The Khelo India State Centre of Excellence are being established to strengthen India’s pursuit for excellence in Ölympics. Our effort is to scale up the best sporting facilities available in each state in India into academies of world-class standard, where athletes from all over the country will want to train in their specific discipline. The sporting facilities have been identified after in-depth analysis by a government committee. I am confident that this is a step in the right direction to tap talent from across the country and train them into elite athletes who can win medals for the country in all major international tournaments, and specifically the Olympics.”

Sporting facilities upgraded to KISCE: First Batch