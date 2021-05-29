KIITEE 2021 Phase 1 Result Declared, Here's How To Check Scores

KIITEE result 2021: The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology has declared the KIITEE 2021 phase 1 exam result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for KIITEE 2021 can check their results online by visiting the official website- kiitee.kiit.ac.in. Read on to know more about download the phase-1 result and phase-2 exams.

KIITEE result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of KIIT -- www. kiitee.kiit.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘KIITEE 2021 Phase 1 result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page of the website

Step 4: Key in your application number and date of birth to login and submit

Step 5: Your KIITEE 2021 result will be declared on the screen

Step 6: Download and take its printout.

KIITEE 2021 Phase-2 exam

Candidates who have cleared the KIITEE 2021 phase-1 exam will now have to clear the phase 2 and phase 3 exams to secure their admission to KIIT. “Candidates who have appeared in KIITEE=2021 (Phase 1) examination are eligible for Phase 2 and Phase 3 examination. Candidates who have registered for KIITEE-2021 (Phase 1) online examination are not required to register again for KIITEE 2021 (Phase 2 & 3) online examination. They can appear for the online examination with their existing application number of Phase 1,” the official notice reads.

KIITEE-2021 Phase-2 examination will be held on June 17, 18, and 19. 2021. The exam will be held in online mode. The KIITEE-2021 (Phase-3) online examination will be held on 17 and 18 July 2021. Admission to various courses offered at the Institute is done on the basis of KIITEE 2021 scores. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling through which seats will be granted.