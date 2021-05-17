KIITEE 2021 Slot Booking Begins, Admit Card To Be Out On May 20

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, KIIT has started the KIITEE 2021 slot booking for candidates from today. The slot booking for KIITEE phase 1 started today on May 17, 2021, on the official website of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, KIIT at kiitee.kiit.ac.in. Candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and do their KIITEE 2021 slot booking for phase 1. Those candidates who have filled their application form will have to log in on the website and select their desired slot for the upcoming examination. Here is a look at the KIITEE 2021 phase 1 slot booking details.

KIITEE 2021 slot booking

The KIITEE 2021 is a remote proctored common entrance test. The examination is all set to be conducted on May 25, 26 and 27. The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, KIIT recently made the KIITEE 2021 slot booking available for the candidates who have already applied for the test. The slot booking for the examination can be done by using candidate login. The last date of the KIITEE 2021 phase 1 slot booking is May 21, 2021. Candidates will have to select their slot for the entrance exam from the available dates from May 25 to May 27, 2021.

The slot booking will be done on a first come first serve basis. Therefore all the registered candidates are advised to do their booking as soon as possible for getting their desired slot and to avoid any last-minute problems. Once the window for slot booking closes, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, KIIT will be organising a mock test for the candidates on May 23, 2021. Here is a look at the important dates of KIITEE 2021 and how to do the KIITEE 2021 slot booking.

Important dates of KIITEE 2021

Apply Online: 10-12-2020 to 20-05-2021 (Phase -1)

Date of Slot Booking: 17-05-2021 to 21-05-2021

Date for Mock Test: 23-05-2021

Date of Entrance Examination: 25-05-2021 to 27-05-2021

Declaration of Result: TBA

How to do the KIITEE 2021 slot booking?

Go to the official website at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the KIITEE 2021 slot booking link.

You will be redirected to a new page. On the page, enter your application number and select the correct date of birth. Click on continue.

After logging in candidates will be able to select the preferred slot for their exam.

Once selected confirm the preferred slot.

KIITEE 2021 admit card

KIITEE 2021 admit card will be made available on the official website from May 20, 2021, to May 22, 2021. In case the admit card for any candidate is not available till May 23, 2021, they should write/contact KIIT on May 23 and 24 with details of their application form. Downloading and carrying KIITEE 2021 admit card is mandatory for appearing in the examination. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, KIIT and KIITEE 2021 at kiitee.kiit.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the examination.

