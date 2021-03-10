KMAT 2021 Exam Date Postponed To April 11, See Official Notice Here

The Commissioner of Entrance Exam in Kerala has announced that the KMAT 2021 exam has been postponed. The Kerala Management Aptitude Test will now be held on a new KMAT exam date which is April 11, 2021. The aptitude test was earlier scheduled to be held on March 28, 2021, in the state. The Commissioner of Entrance Exam in Kerala made this announcement in an official notice on the official website. The candidates can now go to the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Exam in Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in and check the notice dated March 8, 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the KMAT exam postponed announcement, here is everything you need to know about it.

KMAT exam postponed

Students who are willing to apply and also those who have already applied in the KMAT 2021 exam are advised to check the official notice available on the above-mentioned website. The reason for the exam being postponed is not known yet. The notification has mentioned that the details regarding the registration process and the exam centers will be notified soon on the official website. The examination is a state-level entrance examination that is held for admissions in various management programmes in the state of Kerala. The candidates can apply to both government and private institutes through the examination. A total of 180 multiple-choice questions are asked in the exam. The duration of the examination is 2.5 hours.

See the official KMAT exam date notice HERE

The KMAT 2021 exam admit cards will be soon released by the authorities. The candidates are required to carry the KMAT Kerala admit card 2021 with them on the day of examination. Those candidates who wish to apply for the KMAT 2021 exam can now do so on the official website of the KMAT 2021. Here is a look at how to apply for the KMAT 2021 exam.

Go to the official website of the KMAT 2021.

Look for the link to KMAT 2021 exam and click on it.

Enter the required credentials correctly in the given space. Cross-check once and click on submit.

Now login to your account by using the registration details.

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit your application.

Download the confirmation and also take a print out of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Exam in Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and KMAT news.

