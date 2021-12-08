KMAT 2021 Results Released; Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

KMAT Result 2021: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) Result 2021. The examination was conducted on November 28, 2021. Candidates who pass the examination will be eligible for admission to various postgraduate professional courses in Karnataka, including MBA, PGDM, and MCA, at AICTE-approved university-affiliated self-financing colleges.

Karnataka MAT Result 2021: Direct Link

To download the KMAT Result 2021, candidates must follow the below-given instructions or use the direct link given here - Karnataka MAT Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

KMAT 2021 Result: Here's how to check and download KMAT Result 2021

Step 1. To check and download KMAT results, candidates need to visit the official website for KMAT.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Download KMAT Result 2021."

Step 3. Now, enter your details and enter your login credentials.

Step 4: After logging in, the KMAT results will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Candidates are recommended that they download and take a printout of their results for future use.

KMAT 2021 Result: Selection Process | More Information

The selection of the candidates is based on the cut-off marks, scorecard, and rank list. Candidates will have to achieve the required cut-off marks in order to get shortlisted on the merit list. However, the cut-off marks are different for candidates belonging to the general, OBC, SC/ST, EWS, and others. For fresh updates and more information, candidates are suggested that they must regularly visit the official website - www.kmatindia.com/.

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image