KMAT 2021 Results Released; Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Image: Unsplash
KMAT Result 2021: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) Result 2021. The examination was conducted on November 28, 2021. Candidates who pass the examination will be eligible for admission to various postgraduate professional courses in Karnataka, including MBA, PGDM, and MCA, at AICTE-approved university-affiliated self-financing colleges.
The selection of the candidates is based on the cut-off marks, scorecard, and rank list. Candidates will have to achieve the required cut-off marks in order to get shortlisted on the merit list. However, the cut-off marks are different for candidates belonging to the general, OBC, SC/ST, EWS, and others. For fresh updates and more information, candidates are suggested that they must regularly visit the official website - www.kmatindia.com/.