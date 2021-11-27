KMAT Admit Card 2021 Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

Karnataka KMAT Admit card 2021: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the admit card for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) today, November 27, 2021. According to the official notice, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 2021, in remote proctored mode. Candidates who have registered their names for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of KMAT 2021 - kmatindia.com.

Candidates should keep in mind that they will need the application number and their date of birth to download the admit card. According to the notice issued by the exam conducting body, the admit card is one of the mandatory documents to appear for the examination, without which the students would not be allowed to enter the examination venue. More than 160 AICTE-approved colleges and universities participate every year in the KMAT admission test. Candidates are advised to log in 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam to avoid any discrepancies. Keep a check on the official website to get more updates on the KMAT Admit Card 2021.

Karnataka KMAT Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download the KMAT Admit Card 2021.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test, KMAT, at kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Go to the "Important Updates" section available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on a suitable link or the direct link shared here-KMAT Admit Card 2021.

Step 4: In a new redirected window, enter the application number and date of birth to log in.

Step 5: Download the admit card and print it for future reference.

Image: Unsplash