KMAT Result 2021 Declared: Here's How To Check The Results On The Official Website

The Commissioner of Entrance Exam in Kerala has declared the results for KMAT 2021 on Monday, April 26th, 2021. The Kerala Management Aptitude Test was conducted on April 11th, 2021. Here are details about how can candidates check and download their KMAT 2021 results. Read on to know.

KMAT result 2021 announced

The KMAT 2021 exam was postponed in March 2021 but was later conducted on April 11th this year. The resutls for hte same have been announced. Here is how candidates can check KMAT result and download it.

How to download KMAT result 2021?

For KMAT result download, a candidate needs to visit the official website, Cee.Kerala.Gov.in or simply click here to check your results.

Candidate needs to enter their credentials.

The result will display on the screen.

The candidate can download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Eligibility for KMAT exam 2021

Nationality and Nativity: Indians and Non-Indians are eligible to apply. But, only Keralite candidates are eligible for all type of reservations and fee concessions. Age: No restrictions Educational Qualifications: Candidate should have completed the Bachelors Degree of a minimum three years duration in the field of arts, engineering, commerce, management and equivalent to satisfy the eligibility criteria for the exam. Minimum marks: Candidates should have attained the minimum marks as stipulated for admission to MBA course by the respective universities to which the candidate wishes to apply. Graduating candidates: Candidates who are appearing for the final year of the qualifying examinations are also eligible to apply, provided their results are declared before the commencement of the admission process for the KMAT Kerala.

Paper pattern

According to reports published on CEE.Kerala.gov.in, there are total four subjects or papers conducted for the KMAT exam. The subjects are English language usage and reading comprehension, quantitative aptitude, data sufficiency and logical reasoning and general knowledge and current affairs. English Language and quantitative aptitude has 50 questions each comprising of 200 marks each. Data Sufficiency and Logical reasoning and GK and current affairs have 40 questions each of 160 marks for each of the two papers.

Qualifying marks for KMAT

It was stated on the official website, information bulletin K MAT 2021:

The General category /SEBC candidates who secure 10% of the total 720 marks ie., 72 marks and above are qualified for admission for MBA course in various Universities/Department and affiliated management colleges including the autonomous management colleges in Kerala. For SC/ST category the qualifying cut off marks is 7.5% .

