KMAT Results 2021 To Be Released Today, Check Result Release Time Here

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association is scheduled to release the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test result on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The result is scheduled to be released in the evening at 6 pm. A notice released on the official website reads, "The Results will be declared on 8/12/2021 @ 6 pm". Once released, candidates will be able to check the same on the official website – kmatindia.in.

Earlier the KMAT Results 2021 were supposed to be out on December 6, 2021. However, due to some administrative reasons, KPPGCA had to postpone it to December 8, 2021. The result will be released for the exam which was conducted on November 28, in both IBT and PBT mode. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. Candidates can go through the important dates and steps to download results here.

KMAT Results 2021: Important Dates

KMAT was conducted on November 28, 2021

The result was scheduled to be out on December 6, 2021

As per recent update, result will be released on December 8 at 6 pm

Karnataka KMAT Results 2021: Here's how to check

In the first step, candidates will have to go to the official website of Karnataka Management Aptitude Test – kmatindia.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download KMAT Results 2021 now.' (To be noted that the link will be activated at or post 6 pm)

Candidates will then have to enter their login credentials mentioned above like roll Number and date of birth

Post submitting the details, the KMAT Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print a copy of their marks for future references.

The KMAT scorecard which will be released today will have a sectional as well as overall score along with the percentile score. Candidates who will secure merit in this exam, will be eligible to appear in counselling/selection rounds for admissions to various colleges. For more details, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about counselling and admissions 2021.