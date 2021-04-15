'Knew Second Wave Was Waiting,' Says K'taka Minister, Blames Callous Attitude Of Public

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Karnatka State Health Minister K Sudhakar in an exclusive conversation with Republic on Thursday asserted, that seeing the multiple waves of the pandemic in the foreign countries, the country knew that the second wave was waiting. Further elaborating on the apprehensions related to the second wave, he added, "We knew that it would be more contiguous, and yet less severe."

Expaining a difference between the first and the second wave, he said, "In the first phase, people saw it as something new, something that required them to stay inside the houses and ensure protection for themselves and their near dear ones, but this time they knew how the virus acts, so the majority of the people let their guards down." Outlining that repeated requests were made to the people to follow the guidelines, he added, "Nobody bothered but for the past 1 week, after seeing the surge, the people must have understood what we were talking about in the last one month."

Highlighting that now is the time to break the chain, he said," Breaking the chain is no rocket science, we all know it takes 14 days to break the chain, so the government should understand the situation and chalk out a plan for the 14 days. Opining that lockdown may not be the only solution, he added, "lockdown-like restrictions which will not disrupt the majority of the people, the majority of the economic activities, is what we need to handle this pandemic."

"We can control this pandemic by increasing or adapting to the 'three-T'policy of the COVID," he added. Talking about the 'testing-tracking-treating' policy, he said, "Following this we should create more number of micro-containment zones and bring in some control, and also we should ensure the curbs and the guidelines issued by the government is implemented strictly."

In the last 24 hours, the State reported 14,738 fresh cases, pushing the active caseload to 95,561. With this, the cumulative count reached 11,09,650, of which 9,99,958 recovered while 13,112 passed away.

COVID tally in India

With over two lakh fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India hit a record daily spike, pushing the active COVID-19 count to breach the 14 lakh mark and the cumulative count to 1.4 crore. As per reports, five states- Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Haryana, West Bengal and Bihar are the worst hit in what is being called the second wave of COVID-19.

