Kolkata KMC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 121 MO And 205 Staff Nurse Posts

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation recently notified about the Kolkata KMC recruitment 2021. Various posts of Staff Nurse and Medical Officers are on offer in the Kolkata KMC 2021 recruitment drive. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation notified about the MO and Staff Nurse posts on its official website at kmcgov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and check the detailed notification about the KMC MO recruitment and KMC Staff Nurse recruitment. Here is everything you need to know about the Kolkata KMC recruitment 2021.

KMC MO Recruitment

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has invited candidates for walk-in interviews for the post of Medical Officers. The Kolkata City NUHM Society will be engaging the candidates for its Urban Primary Health Centres in the Kolkata City area purely on a contractual basis through a walk-in-interview. A total of 71 posts are on offer in KMC MO recruitment for part-time officers and 50 posts for full-time officers. The selected candidate for the part-time officer will be getting a consolidated remuneration of ₹24,000 per month while the full-time officer will get ₹60,000.

A candidate should have done MBBS from an MCI recognized Institute with 1-year compulsory Internship to apply for the posts. The upper age limit for the candidate is 62 years as of May 1, 2021. The walk-in interviews will be conducted at Room No. 254, 2nd Floor, PMU, Kolkata City NUHM Society, S, S.N.Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013 on May 24 at 11.30 AM for part-time posts and on May 17, 2021, for full-time posts. The candidate needs to fill the complete application form given on the official KMC MO recruitment notification. For the details about the post and selection process, see the detailed notification.

KMC Staff Nurse Recruitment

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Staff Nurse. A total of 205 posts are on offer in the recruitment drive. The selected candidates will be appointed at Urban Primary Health Centres in the Kolkata City area purely on a contractual basis. The applications can be sent on May 12 and May 13 from 11.30 AM to 4 PM. Applications will not be received by post or courier after May 13, 2021. To apply for KMC Staff Nurse recruitment, the candidate should have completed a GNM training course from an institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council / West Bengal Nursing Council or the candidate should have completed B.SC Nursing Course.

Another eligibility criterion for the post is the candidate must be registered under West Bengal Nursing Council and must have proficiency in Bengali. The upper age limit for the fresher candidate is 40 years as of May 1, 2021. The selected candidate will be getting remuneration of ₹25,000 per month. Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained on basic qualification and interview. The total scale of scoring will be 100 marks.

The eligible candidates should mail their application in a sealed envelope addressed to "Chief Municipal Health Officer/Secretary, Kolkata City NUHM Society " CMO Bldg, 5, S.N. Banerjee Road, Kolkata – 700013. After scrutiny, a list of shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the official website and the venue & date of the walk-in interview will also be published in that list. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation at kmcgov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Kolkata KMC 2021 recruitment.

