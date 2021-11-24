Kolkata: SFI, DYFI Activists Clash With Police Over SSC Recruitment Scam; Several Detained

Protesting against the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) scam in the state, activists of the Students' Federation Of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Wednesday clashed with the police at West Bengal's Salt Lake in Kolkata, leading to the detention of many.

Youth protestors from both the left-wing youth organisations including lawyers raised their voice against the alleged rort in the school Group - D recruitment policy and education schemes in the state. The activists, mostly students, and youth protestors agitated in front of the SSC headquarters at the Bikas Bhawan area in Salt Lake, Kolkata. They demanded that the Mamata Banerjee-led government settle down the issue at the earliest. The police tried to control the situation and were later forced to arrest some of the activists. Youth leader and Advocate Sayan Banerjee was gheraoed and later held by the Bidhannagar police.

Calcutta HC orders inquiry on SSC Group-D recruitment irregularities

The contentious state recruitment came under the legal scanner after the Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a preliminary inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities in the appointment of Group-D staff in aided/sponsored schools under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on purported recommendations by the state's School Service Commission.

The HC order was passed on a petition by several job aspirants, claiming that appointments were given to individuals after the expiry of the panel proposed for the posts of Group-D staff in aided/sponsored secondary and higher secondary schools in the state.

Earlier, the Calcutta HC had put to halt the salary of 25 Group D staff personnel on the ground of alleged foul play over appointment by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) based on "recommendations" of the West Bengal School Service Commission.

Court orders to submit report by December 21

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the CBI to hold a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities and submit a report before the court by December 21.

The petitioner had initially produced before the court a list of 25 such appointees, but later that claimed that 500 more of such additional appointments were made.

The WBBSE claimed that all the appointments were given on the basis of recommendations by the SSC Board. However, the commission submitted an affidavit before the court stating that after May 4, 2019, when the panel of Group-D staff had expired, no recommendation letter was issued by it.

