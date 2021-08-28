Kota Coaching Institutes To Reopen On September 1, Check Detailed Guidelines Here

Kota coaching institutes will be reopening from September 1 as Rajasthan government agreed to reopen the schools in the state. Kota coaching will be reopened following safety measures with aim of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Over 1.75 lakhs students from across India study in Kota, which is a prominent coaching hub in the country for various engineering and medical entrance coaching institutes. Kota has around 3,000 hostels that provide accommodation and food to these students. Due to COVID-19, many students returned to their homes, thus affecting the local economy.

Biometric attendance to be replaced

Hostels and PGs have decided to replace biometric attendance with registers. The registers will have a column for categorizing students with influenza-like illness (ILI). These students will further be monitored by medical teams. The 30-35 coaching institutes of Kota have said that almost the entire staff, faculty, and students above 18 years have been vaccinated so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A district official said, "Special arrangements have been made for vaccination of the students upon their arrival in the city, and those found not inoculated, would be given priority for getting the jab at local health centers."

Kota collector Ujjawal Rathore said, "The coaching institutes of the city have been asked to check RT-PCR negative report and vaccination certificate of students arriving in the city. The deputy director of education department has been deputed as the nodal officer to supervise the reopening of classes from September 1, and he has been directed to arrange special vaccination camps for students above 18 years."

Kota coaching reopening date

Kota coaching will be opened on September 1, 2021. Fresh offline batches will start from September 1, 8 and 15, Naveen Maheshwari, director of Allen Career Institute, told a news agency. With the aim of avoiding crowding at the coaching centres, students have been called in separate batches from September 1 to September 15. Candidates are hereby informed that even after the commencement of offline classes, online classes will also be continued.

Changes being made

Many hostels have been sanitised and they have made a rule that only 50% strength will be maintained in messes. The candidates will be allowed to take the food to his/her room. Now, not more than one student will be allowed to live in a single room. Naveen Mittal who is President of Kota coaching association said, "A separate room on the top floor of every hostel has been developed into a quarantine zone." He further added that over 20,000 students have already reached Kota in the last few days.