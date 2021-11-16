KPSC Common Pre Exam 2021 Answer Key Out; Here's How To Raise Objections

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
KPSC Common Pre Exam Answer Key 2021: The Provisional Answer Key 2021 for common preliminary examinations has been released by the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now access the KPSC Thulasi login at keralapsc.gov.in. The examination was conducted offline on November 13 across various locations.
All those candidates who are not satisfied with the result can challenge the answer key by submitting valid objections. The exam conducting body would prepare the answer key and result on the basis of objections raised by the candidates. Check key details below.
The Final Answer Key, modified as per experts' opinion on the valid complaints received from candidates within the stipulated time, will be published in the Bulletin and website. The complaints received after the publication of the Final Answer Key will not be entertained. In cases where candidates find any issues regarding the answer key, they can contact the helpdesk at 0471-2546400 or write to kpsc.psc@kerala.gov.in.