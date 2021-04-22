Last Updated:

KSET 2021 Exam For April 25 Postponed Once Again; Check The Notification Here

KSET 2021 has been experiencing push and pull in dates this year. KSET 2021 that was earlier set for April 25 has been postponed once again. Check notice here.

Written By
Sanjana Kalyanpur
kset 2021

KSET 2021 Exam for April 25 Postponed Once Again (Image Source: Shutterstock)


The University of Mysore, Karnataka has once again announced the postponement of the KSET 2021 exam that was supposed to be conducted on April 25, 2021. This piece of KSET 2021 news was considered in light of the ongoing pandemic and the colossal surge in the COVID-19 cases in recent times. Previously, students and parents had raised their concerns about the earlier KSET 2021 exam date as the second wave of the pandemic disrupted the State. 

KSET 2021 Exam Postponed

According to the notice released by the University, of which a direct link is provided below, KSET 2021 exam date has been postponed yet again and the new dates will be updated in due course. Hence, students are advised to keep visiting the official website as the new dates will be announced anytime soon. Furthermore, the KSET exam center has been panned out in eleven places around Karnataka, namely Bengaluru, Belagavi, Bellari, Vijayapura, Dharawad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Tumakuru. Applicants will be allotted a KSET exam center on the basis of their KSET admit card.

Candidates are advised to take Covid-19 precautions before entering the exam hall. Carrying masks along with sanitisers and other precautionary items is a must. Furthermore, candidates are requested to carry the KSET admit card, without which one will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The KSET exam centres will open 30 minutes prior to the exam starting time. Candidates are requested to reach the examination centre 2 hours before the exam.

READ | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa thanks PM Modi for clearing Metro projects

KSET 2021 Paper Pattern

  • Paper-I will consist of 50 objective type questions, all of which are to be attempted compulsorily. Each question carries 2 marks and is based on general knowledge and aptitude with the intention to test the student's general awareness, reasoning ability and overall thinking ability.
  • Paper-II will consist of 100 objective type questions, all of which are to be attempted compulsorily. Each question carries 2 marks and is based on the subject selected by the student.

Direct link to the KSET 2021 exam postponed notification

Direct link to the KSET website

More about KSET

Each year, the University of Mysore, Karnataka conducts the KSET exam for the recruitment of Assistant Professors and Lecturers in all government colleges across Karnataka. The exam is conducted in two stages, namely written examination and document verification. Candidates are required to secure marks more than or equal to the cut off set for KSET 2021 to be qualified for the recruitment drive.

READ | Karnataka govt imposes weekend curfew, extends night curfew to curb COVID; guidelines out

Image Source: Shutterstock

READ | Give RT-PCR test results in 24 hours: Karnataka govt
READ | Karnataka reports biggest single day spike of 23,558 COVID

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND