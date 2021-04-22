KSET 2021 Exam For April 25 Postponed Once Again; Check The Notification Here

The University of Mysore, Karnataka has once again announced the postponement of the KSET 2021 exam that was supposed to be conducted on April 25, 2021. This piece of KSET 2021 news was considered in light of the ongoing pandemic and the colossal surge in the COVID-19 cases in recent times. Previously, students and parents had raised their concerns about the earlier KSET 2021 exam date as the second wave of the pandemic disrupted the State.

KSET 2021 Exam Postponed

According to the notice released by the University, of which a direct link is provided below, KSET 2021 exam date has been postponed yet again and the new dates will be updated in due course. Hence, students are advised to keep visiting the official website as the new dates will be announced anytime soon. Furthermore, the KSET exam center has been panned out in eleven places around Karnataka, namely Bengaluru, Belagavi, Bellari, Vijayapura, Dharawad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Tumakuru. Applicants will be allotted a KSET exam center on the basis of their KSET admit card.

Candidates are advised to take Covid-19 precautions before entering the exam hall. Carrying masks along with sanitisers and other precautionary items is a must. Furthermore, candidates are requested to carry the KSET admit card, without which one will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The KSET exam centres will open 30 minutes prior to the exam starting time. Candidates are requested to reach the examination centre 2 hours before the exam.

KSET 2021 Paper Pattern

Paper-I will consist of 50 objective type questions, all of which are to be attempted compulsorily. Each question carries 2 marks and is based on general knowledge and aptitude with the intention to test the student's general awareness, reasoning ability and overall thinking ability.

Paper-II will consist of 100 objective type questions, all of which are to be attempted compulsorily. Each question carries 2 marks and is based on the subject selected by the student.

More about KSET

Each year, the University of Mysore, Karnataka conducts the KSET exam for the recruitment of Assistant Professors and Lecturers in all government colleges across Karnataka. The exam is conducted in two stages, namely written examination and document verification. Candidates are required to secure marks more than or equal to the cut off set for KSET 2021 to be qualified for the recruitment drive.

Image Source: Shutterstock