KSET 2021 To Be Held On April 25: Here's A Summary Of The Latest KSET Exam Notification

Earlier this week, the University of Mysore announced the KSET 2021 exam date. KSET 2021 or the Karnataka State Eligibility Test 2021 is held for the post of assistant professorship. The KSET exam date has been seeing a lot of push and pulls, as a result, many netizens have expressed their worries for when it will be held. The official KSET exam notification has finally addressed the netizens queries and assured the safety of the applicants while appearing for the exam. Here's a summary of what was mentioned in the KSET exam notification.

KSET 2021

Important Dates

KSET Exam Notification Release: April 15, 2021

New KSET Exam Date: April 25, 2021

The official notification read, "The exam was postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The revised date is April 25. Prof H Rajasekhar, the co-ordinating officer, informed that all Deputy Commissioners, related government workers, and police from across districts cooperate to ensure the exam is conducted successfully."

Furthermore, the KSET exam center has been panned out in eleven places around Karnataka, namely Bengaluru, Belagavi, Bellari, Vijayapura, Dharawad, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Tumakuru. Applicants will be allotted a KSET exam center on the basis of their KSET admit card. Follow the following steps to check and download the allotment of your KSET exam center -

Visit the official website of KSET - http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in/ Click on the link "Allotment of Examination Venue" that is provided on the homepage Tap on the 'click here' link provided against the Centre Name to check it. Your KSET admit card or roll number will be provided on the PDF. Determine your exam centre accordingly. Those who wish to check the allotment of their roll number can do so by directly clicking on the link given below:

Candidates are advised to take Covid-19 precautions before entering the exam hall. Carrying masks along with sanitisers and other precautionary items is a must. Please carry the KSET admit card, without which one will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. The KSET exam centres will open 30 minutes prior to the exam starting time. Candidates are requested to reach the examination centre 2 hours before the exam.

Image Source: Shutterstock