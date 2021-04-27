Last Updated:

KSP 2021 Constable Recruitment Invites Application For 4,000 Vacancies; Know How To Apply

KSP 2021 constable recruitment invites applications for 4,000 vacancies; here is how to apply and other details about the exam. Read on to know.

ksp 2021 recruitment

KSP 2021 recruitment (Image: Shutterstock)


The Karnataka State Police Department has initiated applications for the recruitment of 4,000 constable posts. The application process started on April 23rd, 2021, and will continue till May 2021. Here is more information about how to apply, eligibility criteria, application fees, and more, read on to know details.

Important Dates for KSP 2021 constable recruitment

KSP 2021 constable recruitment started online on April 23rd, 2021. The last date to submit an application for the KSP 2021 recruitment is May 31st, 2021. As the KSP notification for recruitment is released, here is how aspirants can apply for the posts.

How to apply for KSP 2021 constable recruitment?

  • Step 1: In order to apply for the application, aspirants can visit the official website KSP.gov.in or click here for direct link.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘advertisement' section and find the necessary notification.
  • Step 3: To apply for the positions, go to the 'SP Constable Recruitment 2021' page.
  • Step 4: Fill out the application form after logging in with your credentials.
  • Step 5: Upload the necessary documents, pay for the application, and send it.
  • Step 6: Save a copy of the application form for future use.

Eligibility criteria for KSP 2021 constable recruitment

  • An applicant must have completed the 10+2 test or an equivalent from a recognised educational board.
  • An applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 25.
  • For SC/ST and OBC candidates, there is a 5-year age relaxation.

Fees for KSP 2021 constable recruitment form

  • The application examination fees for the general category candidate is Rs 250, whereas, for SC/ST/OBC candidates, the application fee is Rs 100.

Mode of examination

The recruitment examination will be a computer-based test. The exam will be conducted online. If an aspirant qualifies for the written exam, they shall be called in for a physical standard test followed by physical efficiency test and medical examination. Once all the rounds are done, a merit list will be created depending on the performance of all the candidates in the above-mentioned tests.

Division and No. Of. Vacancies in KSP recruitment 2021

  • Bangalore (Nagara) - 1500
  • Mysore (Nagara) -180
  • Hubli – Dharward - 200
  • Mangalore - 155
  • Belgavi - 150
  • Bangalore (District) - 135
  • Tumkur - 126
  • Chikbalapur - 110
  • Ramanagara - 130
  • Mysore (District) - 115
  • Chamarajnagar - 65
  • Hassan - 105
  • Kodagu - 55
  • Mandya - 145
  • Shimogga - 180
  • Chitradurga - 70
  • Dakshina Kannada Mangalore - 75
  • Udupi - 90
  • Uttarakannada - 130
  • Chikkamagaluru - 57
  • Belagavi - 78
  • Gadag - 79
  • Railways Bangalore - 70
  • Total vacancies - 4000

