KSP Answer Key 2021 For The Post Of Police Sub Inspector Released; Check Steps To Download

Police Sub Inspector post answer key: Karnataka State Police Answer Key 2021 has been released by KSP on Wednesday, October 11, 2021. The answer key which is provisional in nature is for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Civil. Along with the provisional answer key, the objection format has also been uploaded on the official website. Candidates have been given the option of raising objections. The objections can be raised till October 13, 2021. For more details, candidates should visit the official website ksp.gov.in.

The written exam for which the answer key has been released was held on October 3, 2021. The application for the posts was started on January 22, 2021. The deadline to register was February 22, 2021. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates.

KSP Answer Key 2021: Important Dates

KSP Answer Key 2021 has been released on October 5, 2021

Last day to raise objection is October 13, 2021

KSP Answer Key 2021: How to download

Candidates should visit the official website-ksp.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for KSP Provisional Answer Key 2021.

The answer key will be released in PDF format. It will be displayed in form of Series A, B, C, D, and E.

Candidates should cross-check the answers and keep a copy of the PDF for future reference

Here is the direct link to raise objections

Candidates will have to follow a specific format to raise objections. If the objection raised by candidates is found correct, the answer key would be revised. Results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The result release date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website to be updated.