KSP Answer Key 2021 For The Post Of Police Sub Inspector Released; Check Steps To Download

Police Sub Inspector post answer key: Karnataka State Police Answer Key 2021 has been released by KSP on Wednesday, October 11, 2021. The answer key which is provisional in nature is for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Civil. Along with the provisional answer key, the objection format has also been uploaded on the official website. Candidates have been given the option of raising objections. The objections can be raised till October 13, 2021. For more details, candidates should visit the official website ksp.gov.in.
The written exam for which the answer key has been released was held on October 3, 2021. The application for the posts was started on January 22, 2021. The deadline to register was February 22, 2021. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates.
Candidates will have to follow a specific format to raise objections. If the objection raised by candidates is found correct, the answer key would be revised. Results will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The result release date has not been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website to be updated.