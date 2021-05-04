KTCL Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 12 Vacancies For 10th Pass, See Steps On How To Apply

The Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited (KTCL) has opened applications for KTCL Recruitment 2021. The KTCL has invited applications for 12 KTCL vacancies for posts such as Auto Mechanic, Assistant Auto Mechanic, Helper Electrician, and other posts that are listed below. Interested Candidates candidates can apply for these positions through the application letter. Read on to know in detail how to apply.

KTCL Vacancy and Eligibility

The KTCL has made the following posts available for KTCL 2021 recruitment drive. You can take a look down below at the vacancies and eligibility criteria for each. Additionally, you can take a look at the official KTCL recruitment notification here.

Auto Mechanic (3 Vacancies) - SSC with ITI in Motor Mechanical/ Diesel Mechanic with 10 years practical experience on all kinds of repairs of Heavy Vehicle of TATA / Ashok Leyland and Swaraj Mazda make. Should possess knowledge of usage of special-purpose tools and should be in a position to independently repair all aggregates viz engine assemblies, gearbox assemblies, rear axle assembly etc. Should have perfection in fault diagnosis and consequent repairs.

Assistant Auto Mechanic (1 Vacancy) - SSC pass with ITI in Motor Mechanic/ Diesel Mechanic trade 5 years practical experience in repairs of Heavy Vehicles Especially experience in TATA / Ashok Leyland and Swaraj Mazda will be preferred.

Helper Electrician (3 Vacancies) - Std Xth Pass. I.T.I. In Electrical Trade with Wireman Certificate having 3 years experience.

Helper Painter (1 Vacancy) - Std VIIIth Pass. Three years Experience in the painting of automobiles such as Cars, Buses etc.

Helper Tinsmith Welder (5 Vacancies) - Std Xth Pass I.T.I. In relevant trade.

Helper Mechanic (10 Vacancies) - I.T.I. In Motor Mechanic/Diesel Mechanic Trade With 2 years practical experience in case of Diesel Mechanic trade and one year in case of Motor Mechanic Trade.

Helper Tyreman (1 Vacancy) - Std VIII pass, 3 years of experience with work of removal/mounting of tyres on the wheel as puncture repairs.

How to Apply for KTCL Recruitment 2021?

Important Note: Candidates will have to physically mail the application form.

Candidates can find the application form on the last page of the official notification.

Fill in the relevant details and attach copies of relevant documents.

Mail your paper application to the address mentioned on the form.

