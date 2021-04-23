KTET 2021 Notification Released, Application Process To Begin On April 28

KTET 2021 Notification: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has released the official notification for Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021. As per the official notification, the online application process for KTET 2021 will begin on April 28. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply is May 6. Applicants can pay the application fee on or before May 7.

Who can apply?

KTET 2021 Eligibility:

For lower primary classes : Candidates who want to be a lower primary class teacher should have passed class 12th with a minimum of 45 percent marks.

Those who wish to become an upper primary class teacher should have passed BA, B.Com, or B.Sc (any bachelor's degree).

should have passed BA, B.Com, or B.Sc (any bachelor's degree). Candidates who have a graduation degree with at least 45% marks along with a B.Ed degree can apply for a high school teacher.

Candidates having a certificate/ diploma/ degree in teaching in any subject approved by universities / NCTE/ Board of examination/ govt of Kerala can also apply for high school class teacher.

KTET 2021 Exam Pattern

There will be a total of 150 multiple choice questions carrying 150 marks in total. The syllabus can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying.