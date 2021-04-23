KTET 2021 Notification Released, Application Process To Begin On April 28

Quick links:
KTET 2021 notification (Image: Shutterstock)
KTET 2021 Notification: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has released the official notification for Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (KTET) May 2021. As per the official notification, the online application process for KTET 2021 will begin on April 28. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply is May 6. Applicants can pay the application fee on or before May 7.
There will be a total of 150 multiple choice questions carrying 150 marks in total. The syllabus can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying.