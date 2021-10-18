KTET 2021 Revised Answer Key Released, Check Direct Link To Download

KTET 2021 answer key 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on Monday released the revised answer key for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test. The revised answer that has been released is for the Karnataka TET May exam. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam can check the answer key now on the official website. The official website on which the answer key has been updated is ktet.kerala.gov.in.

To be noted that the exam of which KTET answer key has been released was conducted between August 31 and September 3, 2021. Since it is the revised answer key, the previous answer key was also released but in this one, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan made several changes. Some of the questions have been deleted since they were wrong. In this answer key few correct answers have also been mentioned. The steps to download answer key has been mentioned here.

KTET Revised Answer Key 2021: Steps to check

All those candidates who appeared for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test should visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan – ktet.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Rectified Answer Key May 2021.'

Post clicking on it, candidates will be redirected to another page where a pdf file will be opened having answer key details

Candidates should make sure to go through the changes made in all categories

Here is the direct link to check answer key

Candidates should know that the Final Result will be prepared on the basis of this answer key. It is expected to be released soon. However, an official date has not been announced yet. The category I exam is for recruitment for a teacher of Classes 1 to 5 and the category II exam is for recruitment for teachers of Classes 6 to 7. The Category III KTET exam is to teach Classes 8 to 10. Candidates who clear the Kerala TET exam can become a teacher of government colleges.