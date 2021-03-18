KTET Result 2020 Declared At Ktet.kerala.gov.in; Here's How To Check

KTET Result 2020: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan has finally declared the results of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) of December 2020. The result has been declared on the board’s official website. Candidates who appeared for the KTET 2020 exam can head to ktet.kerala.gov.in to check the results of the exam. Find out how to check the KTET December Result.

How to check KTET Result 2020?

Visit the official website, at ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, you will find an activated link that reads KTET December 2020 RESULT PUBLISHED

Upon clicking on the link a new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials on the page and log in

The KTET December Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out for further use.

Kerala TET Result details

The KTET answer key was released on February 3, 2021. The answer keys of Category 1 and Category 2 were released in a PDF file format. The KTET 2020 Category 1 & 2 exam was held on January 9, 2021, and KTET Category 3 & 4 exam was held on 17th January 2021. The KTET official website reveals that the question paper of the exam was framed in different sets.

More about KTET 2020 exam

The KTET exam is conducted in various categories. The KTET is for those who wish to teach primary classes that are from class 1 to class 5. The KTET II is for those who wish to teach upper primary classes that is class 6 and 7. The KTET III is for classes 8 to 10. Finally category IV qualifying exam for language teachers in Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit and Hindi for the upper primary classes.

More about the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan

According to its website, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan organises the Kerala TET examination twice every year, once in February and once in December. A notification on Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan’s official website, reveals that the rationale for including the TET as a minimum qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment are the following:

It would bring national standards and benchmark of teacher quality in the recruitment process

It would induce teacher education institutions and students from these institutions to improve their performance standards

It would send a very positive signal to all stakeholders that the Government lays special emphasis on teacher quality. The notification states that qualifying in the Teacher Eligibility Test is mandatory to ensure that persons recruited as teachers possess the essential aptitude and ability to meet the challenges of teaching at all levels.

