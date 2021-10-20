KTET Result 2021 Declared By Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan; Here's Direct Link To Check

KTET 2021 Result: The results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) has been released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, October 20, 2021. Candidates who participated in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan - ktet.kerala.gov.in. This is the May session examination which was conducted on August 31 till September 3, 2021, in offline mode.

The KTET result 2021 is based on the final revised answer key for all four categories, as well as the candidates' objections. The examination was held in two different shifts, from 10 am to 12:30 PM and 2:30 pm to 5 pm, and from 9:30 to 12:00 pm. To check the Kerala TET 2021 result, candidates can follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here- Kerala TET 2021 Result (CLICK HERE)

KTET Result download 2021: Follow these steps

STEP 1: To download the May exam results, go to the official website of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, or Pareeksha Bhavan - ktet.kerala.gov.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, select the ‘ Results ’ option.

’ option. STEP 3: Alternatively, click on the direct link here - KTET May 2021 Result

STEP 4: Enter credentials required such as username and password.

STEP 5: Click on the login button.

STEP 5: Check and download KTET Result 2021 and also take a printout for any future reference.

KTET Result 2021: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the examination. Those who qualify for the KTET 2021 will be eligible to appear in the document verification round conducted by the state examination department. The details of the next round of the examination will be declared by the Pareeksha Bhavan anytime soon on the official page. The scorecard will contain information including the roll number, marks obtained, and other details. It is recommended to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates on results and more.

