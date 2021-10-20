Last Updated:

KTET Result 2021 Declared By Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan; Here's Direct Link To Check

KTET Result 2021: The results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test has been released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, Oct 20. Here's the direct link.

Written By
Amrit Burman
KTET Result 2021

Image: Shutterstock


KTET 2021 Result: The results for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) has been released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today, October 20, 2021. Candidates who participated in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan - ktet.kerala.gov.in.  This is the May session examination which was conducted on August 31 till September 3, 2021, in offline mode.

The KTET result 2021 is based on the final revised answer key for all four categories, as well as the candidates' objections. The examination was held in two different shifts, from 10 am to 12:30 PM and 2:30 pm to 5 pm, and from 9:30 to 12:00 pm. To check the Kerala TET 2021 result, candidates can follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here- Kerala TET 2021 Result (CLICK HERE)

KTET Result download 2021: Follow these steps

  • STEP 1: To download the May exam results, go to the official website of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, or Pareeksha Bhavan - ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, select the ‘Results’ option.
  • STEP 3: Alternatively, click on the direct link here - KTET May 2021 Result
  • STEP 4: Enter credentials required such as username and password.
  • STEP 5: Click on the login button.
  • STEP 5: Check and download KTET Result 2021 and also take a printout for any future reference.

KTET Result 2021: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the examination. Those who qualify for the KTET 2021 will be eligible to appear in the document verification round conducted by the state examination department. The details of the next round of the examination will be declared by the Pareeksha Bhavan anytime soon on the official page. The scorecard will contain information including the roll number, marks obtained, and other details. It is recommended to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates on results and more.

Image: Shutterstock

READ | HSSC SI Result 2021 released for Haryana Police Male SI exam; Here's direct link
READ | AIIMS INICET 2022: Last date today to register for JIPMER PG exam
READ | CBSE Term 1 Exams 2022: Students can request to change city of exam; Check CBSE notice
READ | CBSE to allow change in city of exam centre for first term class 10, 12 board exams
READ | BPSC 67th prelims exam likely to be postponed, check full details here
Tags: KTET Result 2021, kerala tet, ktet 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND