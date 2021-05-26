KTU Semester Exam To Be Held In Online Exam From Home Mode In June, Full Details Here

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University also known as KTU will conduct the final semester exams online. The decision has been taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will be able to take their exams from home. Read on to know full details about the exam.

The vice-chancellor of KTU, Dr. Rajasree M S has announced that the exam for final semester students will be conducted in online mode. The KTU final semester exam will be held from June 22 to 30. As per reports, the vice-Chancellor Dr Rajasree M S has approved the recommendations of the Academic and Examination Sub-Committees of the Syndicate in this regard.

KTU results 2021 to be declared by July-end

Students will write their papers from home in a computer-based test. Detailed guidelines for conducting the KTU final semester exam will be released soon. Students are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates. After the exams, KTU will release the certificates and grade cards of students by the third week of July.

Guidelines for conducting online classes

Earlier on Tuesday, KTU has also released a circular on guidelines for the conduct of academic activities in the digital mode on its official website. The academic session in June 2021 shall also be continued in online mode as offline classes are not expected to be possible, the official circular reads. HoDs of all departments have been asked to prepare a regular weekly schedule for online classes. This schedule duly signed by the Principal/HoD be published on the college website. The online class sessions will be started at 8:30 am. The total daily duration of online classes shall be limited to a maximum of five hours. However, extra sessions of one hour per day shall be permitted for ‘honours’ and ‘minors’. A break of 10 minutes shall be ensured between successive sessions. Online class sessions shall be appropriately planned to have a mix of live, prerecorded and discussion sessions.

Pre-recorded videos of short duration, preferably 15 minutes, shall also be used. Every course shall be given appropriate number of slots in the regular weekly schedule by considering the scheme of each course. The faculty concerned shall engage classes as per the published schedule itself. Recordings of live online sessions shall be shared to students. However, pre-recorded videos by own teachers is to be encouraged. Reading materials shall be provided to support the lectures, pre-recorded videos and live online classes.