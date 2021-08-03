Education Ministry Scraps KV Admissions Discretionary Quota; MPs Allowed 10 Admissions/yr

There will be no discretionary admissions quota for Kendriya Vidyalayas under the Central Government, according to information received from sources on August 3, Tuesday. A maximum of 10 Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions per academic session are allowed to MPs from their constituency. The recommendations of ministers, according to sources, have been withdrawn. "All quotas including that of the Education Minister have been scrapped except that of MPs," a source said.

The Education Ministry has informed all MPs, including those in the Rajya Sabha, that they will be entitled to 10 Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions per academic year, according to the ministry. Several of the recommendations are geared towards children from economically disadvantaged families and sections of society.

It was abolished under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), but it was later reinstated in response to the opposition. As time progressed, the ministers' quota was reinstituted as well. It used to be that there were six seats available in a KV, but that number was increased to 10. According to the recommendations of MPs, the education minister could also recommend admission. "This has been scrapped," the source stated.

Other quotas in KV admissions

Currently, there are 1,242 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in India. Class-I admissions are governed by quotas of 15 percent for SCs, 7.5 percent for STs, and 27 percent for OBCs. Also, three per cent of the horizontal reservation quota has been allocated to candidates with disabilities. All applications from SC/ ST/ EWS/ BPL/ OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) who are neighbourhood residents or differently-abled are combined to fill 25 per cent of the available seats in class I, according to provisions of the Right to Education Act.