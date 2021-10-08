KVPY Admit Card 2021 Released By IISc Bengaluru; Check Direct Link & Exam Pattern

KVPY Admit Card 2021: The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bengaluru, has released the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) Admit card 2021 for the entrance exam, which is scheduled to be held on November 7, 2021. Candidates who have registered their names can download the admit card by visiting the official website- kvpy. iisc.ernet.in. The timing and exam center will be mentioned on the admit card.

Candidates must know that after qualifying for the examination, they will be eligible to face the interview round following final selection. The KVPY exam is an aptitude test that allows students to take admission in the first years of basic science courses, including BS, BSc, Math, BStat, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS. The selection of the candidates will be solely based on their performance in both the written examination and the interview.

Download KVPY Admit Card Direct Link

Candidates can download the KVPY Admit Card 2021 by following the below-given instructions and using the direct link given here - KVPY Admit Card Download.

How to download KVPY Admit Card 2021: How to download

STEP 1: To download the KVPY Admit Card, 2021, candidates need to visit the official site – kvpy. isc.ernest.in .

. STEP 2: Click on the link that reads, Download KVPY 2021 Admit Card on the homepage.

STEP 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here to download the KVPY Admit Card 2021 for November 7 exam.

STEP 4: Enter credentials such as username and password and then click on "Login".

STEP 5: Your admit card will now appear on the screen.

STEP 6: Download and print a copy for use on exam day and for future reference.

KVPY Admit Card 2021: Exam Pattern

The KVPY exam will be based on the MCQ pattern and will consist of two parts. The examination will be of 100 marks and each part will contain four sections. For instance, PART 1 will have 4 sections containing 20 Marks questions (1 mark each). PART 2 will have 4 sections containing 10 questions each (2 marks each). The examination will have negative marketing for wrong answers and unanswered questions will also be penalized. Negative marketing for the PART 1 question is 0.25 marks, and each incorrect answer in PART 2 will deduct 0.5 marks from the total. This examination will be conducted on a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Image: Twitter/@IIScBengaluru