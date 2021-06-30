KVS Admission 2021: 2nd List For Class 1 Admission Released, Here's How To Check

KVS Admission 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the second selection list for class 1 admission today. Those who have applied for class 1 admission in the Kendriya Vidyalayas can check the second list on the official websites of the school. KVS had released the first list on June 23.

KVS Class 1 Admission second list released

The application process for class 1 admissions began on 1st April 2021. The last date to fill the form was 19th April 2021. The application was accepted online. The third list will be released on July 5.

Candidates who will be selected in the KVS admission second list will have to submit their documents. This is a necessary step to lock the seat. Candidates who do not make it to the first list will have to wait for the third list. Declaration of a provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any- July 2 to 6.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 admission: Important dates