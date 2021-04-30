KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 Registration Ends Today, Class 9 Admission Test Cancelled

Taking cognizance of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan had postponed Class 1 registration, which was earlier scheduled for April 23. As a result, the KVS Admission 2021 process for class 1 will now be concluded on April 30. Furthermore, it is revealed that students seeking admission in class 9 do not have to appear for the admission tests. Here's a look at the official notification.

KVS Admission 2021 - Class 9 admission test cancelled, Class 1 registration ends today

The provisional admission list for class 1 registration was previously scheduled to release on April 23, 2021. However, upon seeing the surge in COVID-19 cases all over the country, the KVS took the decision of postponing the event. Thereafter, the school released an official notice on its website to inform guardians about the decision. The official notice read, “The date of draw of lots for Admission in Std 1 scheduled on 23rd April 2021 has been postponed due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country”.

On April 28, KVS once again took to their website to notify guardians about the status of class 1 registration. The new notification stated that the declaration of KVS class 1 registration will be declared after April 30, 2021, depending on the situation at the time. The notification also mentioned that KVS Admission 2021 for class 9 students will be conducted on the basis of the priority category. Furthermore, the class 9 admission test was announced to be cancelled in view of the pandemic.

As per the KVS Admission 2021 procedures, the decision regarding class 2 to 9 admission list release will be up to the Deputy Commissioners. However, it must be noted that this decision varies depending on the exigencies of the respective states. Earlier, the admission process for Class 2 was to commence on April 20 to 27, 2021. Today, India houses a total of 1247 Kendriya Vidyalayas all around. For KVS admission 2021, a total of 15% admission quota is being allotted to SC, ST, and OBC whereas 15% for those under Right to Education. Parents and guardians are requested to regularly visit the official website of KVS to be up to date with news related to KVS Admission 2021.

Image Source: Unsplash