KVS Admission 2021: First List Of Class 1 Admission Releasing Today, See Steps To Check It

KVS Admission 2021: Kendriya Vidyala will be releasing the first list of class 1 students later today. Follow the below-mentioned steps to check the results. Candidates and parents can check the details on Kendriya Vidyalaya's official website https://kvsangathan.nic.in/. too.

KVS Admission class 1: Important dates

Declaration of provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates. :

1st list to be released on June 23

2nd list to be released on June 30

3rd list to be released on July 5

Declaration of a provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any- July 2 to 6

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2021-22 class 1

The application process for class 1 began on 1st April 2021. Last date to fill the same was 19th April 2021. The application was accepted online. First list was supposed to be out on 23rd April. Later it was revised to 23rd June 2021. Kendriya Vidyala has also made an exclusive portal https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/index.html for applying for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India for the academic year 2021-2022.

Steps to see the first list

Visit the website https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/index.html

Go to the ‘Announcement' tab available on the homepage.

Click on the link, “First selection list for class 1 admission”.

One can also go to the website https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/index.html

Click on check for application/admission status

KV Admission 2021 class 1: What to do after getting selected in 1st list

Candidates who will be selected in the 1st list being released today will have to submit their documents. This is a necessary step to lock the seat. Candidates who do not make it to the first list will have to wait for the second and third list. Second list will be released on 30th June and 3rd on 5th July 2021.

KVS Admission 2021 Class 2

The admission list for class 2 onwards will be released on June 24 at 4 pm. Selected candidates can take admission between June 25 and June 30. The admission for class 1 and class 2 onwards was originally scheduled to be held and completed by the month of April- May 2021. However, it was kept on hold due to the COVID pandemic. KVS released the revised schedule for the admission process on June 9, 2021.