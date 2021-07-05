KVS Admission 2021: KV Releases Third List For Class 1 Admission, Here's How To Check

KVS Admission 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the third selection list for class 1 admission today. The Sangathan has released the provisional list and waitlist of registered candidates. Parents who applied for class 1 admission in the Kendriya Vidyalayas can check their child's name in the third list from the official website, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.KVS had released the second list on June 30.

KV admission 3rd list also includes a provisional list of selected candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats for Class 1 students. “15% seats for Scheduled Caste, 7.5% seats for Scheduled Tribes and 27% seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) shall be reserved in all fresh admissions in all Kendriya Vidyalayas”. Along with this, “3% seats of total available seats for fresh admission will be horizontally reserved for Differently Abled-children as per the provisions of RTE Act, 2009”, a document on KVS admission said.

How to download KVS 3rd list 2021

Visit the official site of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Go to the login section available on the homepage that reads 'KVS 3rd list 2021 for Class 1 admission'.

On the redirected page enter details such as login code, date of birth, mobile number, and captcha code.

Click on submit and then check KVS 3rd list 2021 for class 1 admission.

Download and print KVS Admission 2021 selection list for any future reference.

OR visit https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/ and click on first option to check lottery results

Enter the details like login code, DOB, and phone number correctly and click on login

Once you log in, third list will be opened in a new tab

Check if your child's name/login code is there on the list

Selected candidates have to submit their documents to their school campus for locking their seat

KVS Class 1 Admission second list

The application process for class 1 admissions began on 1st April 2021. The last date to fill the form was 19th April 2021. The application was accepted online. The third list was released on 30 June 2021. Candidates who were selected in the KVS admission second list had to submit their documents. This is a necessary step to lock the seat.

