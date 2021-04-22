KVS Admission 2021: KVS Class 1 Admission List Release Postponed; Check Notice Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced the postponement of the KVS Admission 2021 class 1 provisional selection list. The KVS 2021 news comes after the surge in COVID-19 cases that everybody is witnessing in the country at the moment. Previously, the KVS class 1 admission list along with the waitlist was supposed to release on April 23, 2021. Parents are advised to regularly visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, of which a direct link is provided below, as the revised date will be announced anytime soon.

KVS Admission 2021 Class 1 Provision selection list postponed

The official notice of the KVS Class 1 admission list postponed was uploaded on the homepage of the KVS website earlier this week. The notice read, "à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ COVID-19 à¤®à¤¾à¤®à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤…à¤­à¥‚à¤¤à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥à¤µ à¤µà¥ƒà¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¿ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¦à¥‡à¤–à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥à¤ 23 à¤…à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ˆà¤², 2021 à¤•à¥‹ à¤•à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ -I à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤µà¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤²à¤¾à¤Ÿà¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤—à¤¿à¤¤ à¤•à¤° à¤¦à¥€ à¤—à¤ˆ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤²à¤¾à¤Ÿà¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¨à¤¯à¥€ à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¥€à¤– à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¥‚à¤šà¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤•à¥ƒà¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¥‡à¤¬à¤¸à¤¾à¤‡à¤Ÿ à¤ªà¤° à¤šà¥‡à¤• à¤•à¤°à¤¤à¥‡ à¤°à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚ à¥¤ The date of draw of lots for Admission in Std 1 scheduled on 23rd April 2021 has been postponed due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. Please watch this space for the revised dates of the draw of lots for Std 1 admissions."

The online registration for KVS 2021 had commenced on April 1, 2021. The last date for the submission of the KVS admission 2021 form was April 19, 2021. As the first selection and waiting lists were supposed to release tomorrow but have been cancelled at a short notice, parents must be wondering what the status will be for the second and third list. Based on the limited number of vacancies left after the first list, the second and the third lists were previously scheduled to release on April 30 and May 5, 2021, respectively.

As of now, KVS has only confirmed the postponement of the first selection list without any leads for the revised dates. Therefore, for the time being, it is safe to assume that the KVS admission list date for the latter two lists will not be affected. Parents and guardians must note that the KVS admission 2021 for class 1 is determined by the following method -

Out of the available seats, 25% shall be reserved for RTE or Right to Education Out of the available seats, 15% shall be reserved for SC Out of the available seats, 7.5% shall be reserved for ST Out of the available seats, 27% shall be reserved for OBC- Non-Creamy Layer” (OBC-NCL)

