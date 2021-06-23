KVS Admissions 2021: Class 1 Provisional List Released, Here's How To Check

KVS Admissions 2021: First list of class 1 has been released today. Parents of students who have registered for their child can check it. KVS Class 1 admission list can be checked on the official site of Kendriya Vidyalayas concerned or in the respective school’s notice board.

For Dehradun, Jaipur, Mumbai and Raipur region, results were in public domain by 11.30 am.

KV of Delhi, Hyderabad Silchar and Varanasi region uploaded the list on their website by 12.30 pm.

Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal and Tinsukia region uploaded it between 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm

KVS Class 1 selection list for Agra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Ranchi region was declared by 2.30 pm

List for Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Gurugram and Guwahati regions were uploaded by 3.30 pm

Chennai, Jabalpur, Jammu, Lucknow and Patna region by 5pm

Seats that are available for KVS admission class 1 are reserved for some categories. 25 % seats will be reserved for Right to Education. 15% shall be reserved for SC, 7.5% to be reserved for ST, and 27% seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer.



KVS Class 1 Selection List: How To Check

•Click on https://kvsangathan.nic.in/about-kvs/directories/kvs-directory

•Select Region of Vidyalaya and Vidyalaya where you have applied

•Click on search and the school details will be displayed on the screen.

•Press the admission details link on the website under the Academics section of the Vidyalaya website.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission: Important Dates

Declaration of provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates-

1st list released on June 23

2nd list to be released on June 30

3rd list to be released on July 5

Declaration of a provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any- July 2 to 6

Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 Admission

The application process for class 1 began on 1st April 2021. Last date to fill the same was 19th April 2021. The application was accepted online. First list was supposed to be out on 23rd April. Later it was revised to 23rd June 2021. Kendriya Vidyala has also made an exclusive portal https://kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in/index.html for applying for admission to class 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India for the academic year 2021-2022.

KVS Admission 2021 class 1: What to do after getting selected in 1st list

Candidates who have been selected in the 1st list will have to submit their documents. This is a necessary step to lock the seat. Candidates who do not make it to the first list will have to wait for the second and third list. Second list will be released on 30th June and 3rd on 5th July 2021.