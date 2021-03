KVS Admissions 2021: Class-1 Registration To Begin On April 1, Check Full Schedule Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the schedule and guidelines for class-1 admissions 2021. As per schedule, the online registration process for Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admissions will begin on April 1 at 10 am. The last date to apply is April 9 ( 7 pm). The forms can be submitted online by visiting the official website of KVS i.e, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Eligibility Conditions

A Child must be 5 years old as of March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class-1. Child born on 1st April should also be considered.

Out of the available seats of fresh admission 25% shall be reserved for Right To Education (Hereafter referred to as ‘RTE’), 15% shall be reserved for SC, 7.5% shall be reserved for ST and 27% seats shall be reserved for “OBC- Non-Creamy Layer”. (Hereafter referred to as “OBC-NCL”). See Seat-breakup here. The reservation norms shall be applicable within approved class strength 40 students per section. See Seat-breakup here:

RTE 25% : 10 seats

SC 15% : 06 seats

ST 7.5% : 03 seats

OBC 27% : 11 seats

Check Key Dates here

Registration process for Class- 1 begins READ | KVS recruitment 2021: Details about various PRT, TGT, PGT posts on offer April 1 2021, 10 am onwards READ | Kendriya Vidyalayas are pride of country: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Last date of Online Registration for Class-I April 19, 2021, till 7 pm Declaration of 1st provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates April 23, 2021 Release of the Second list April 30, 2021 Release of the Third List May 5, 2021 Registration for Class-II onwards April 8 to April 15, 2021 Declaration of the list of class II onwards April 19, 2021 Admission for class II onwards April 20 to April 27, 2021 Last date of admission for all classes except class XI May 31, 2021

Check KVS Class 1 admission Schedule here

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)