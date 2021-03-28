Last Updated:

KVS Admissions 2021: Class-1 Registration To Begin On April 1, Check Full Schedule Here

KVS admissions 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admission process will begin on April 1. Check full details, schedule and eligibility criteria here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
KVS admissions 2021

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the schedule and guidelines for class-1 admissions 2021. As per schedule, the online registration process for Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admissions will begin on April 1 at 10 am. The last date to apply is April 9 ( 7 pm). The forms can be submitted online by visiting the official website of KVS i.e, kvsangathan.nic.in. 

READ | Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Delhi govt grants 1-month relaxation for nursery admission

Eligibility Conditions

  • A Child must be 5 years old as of March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class-1. Child born on 1st April should also be considered.

Out of the available seats of fresh admission 25% shall be reserved for Right To Education (Hereafter referred to as ‘RTE’), 15% shall be reserved for SC, 7.5% shall be reserved for ST and 27% seats shall be reserved for “OBC- Non-Creamy Layer”. (Hereafter referred to as “OBC-NCL”). See Seat-breakup here. The reservation norms shall be applicable within approved class strength 40 students per section. See Seat-breakup here:

READ | Delhi nursery school admission 2021-22: First merit list releasing today; How to check
  • RTE 25% : 10 seats
  • SC 15% : 06 seats
  • ST 7.5% : 03 seats
  • OBC 27% : 11 seats

Check Key Dates here

Registration process for Class- 1 begins

READ | KVS recruitment 2021: Details about various PRT, TGT, PGT posts on offer

 April 1 2021, 10 am onwards 

READ | Kendriya Vidyalayas are pride of country: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Last date of Online Registration for Class-I

 April 19, 2021, till 7 pm

Declaration of 1st provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates

April 23, 2021

Release of the Second list

 April 30, 2021

Release of the Third List

 May 5, 2021

Registration for Class-II onwards

April 8 to April 15, 2021

Declaration of the list of class II onwards

April 19, 2021

Admission for class II onwards

 April 20 to April 27, 2021

Last date of admission for all classes except class XI 

May 31, 2021

Check KVS Class 1 admission Schedule here

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT