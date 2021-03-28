KVS Admissions 2021: Class-1 Registration To Begin On April 1, Check Full Schedule Here

Quick links:
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the schedule and guidelines for class-1 admissions 2021. As per schedule, the online registration process for Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admissions will begin on April 1 at 10 am. The last date to apply is April 9 ( 7 pm). The forms can be submitted online by visiting the official website of KVS i.e, kvsangathan.nic.in.
Out of the available seats of fresh admission 25% shall be reserved for Right To Education (Hereafter referred to as ‘RTE’), 15% shall be reserved for SC, 7.5% shall be reserved for ST and 27% seats shall be reserved for “OBC- Non-Creamy Layer”. (Hereafter referred to as “OBC-NCL”). See Seat-breakup here. The reservation norms shall be applicable within approved class strength 40 students per section. See Seat-breakup here:
Registration process for Class- 1 begins
April 1 2021, 10 am onwards
Last date of Online Registration for Class-I
April 19, 2021, till 7 pm
Declaration of 1st provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates
April 23, 2021
Release of the Second list
April 30, 2021
Release of the Third List
May 5, 2021
Registration for Class-II onwards
April 8 to April 15, 2021
Declaration of the list of class II onwards
April 19, 2021
Admission for class II onwards
April 20 to April 27, 2021
Last date of admission for all classes except class XI
May 31, 2021