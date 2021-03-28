KVS Admissions 2021: Class-1 Registration To Begin On April 1, Check Full Schedule Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the schedule and guidelines for class-1 admissions 2021. As per schedule, the online registration process for Kendriya Vidyalaya class 1 admissions will begin on April 1 at 10 am. The last date to apply is April 9 ( 7 pm). The forms can be submitted online by visiting the official website of KVS i.e, kvsangathan.nic.in.

Eligibility Conditions

A Child must be 5 years old as of March 31 in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class-1. Child born on 1st April should also be considered.

Out of the available seats of fresh admission 25% shall be reserved for Right To Education (Hereafter referred to as ‘RTE’), 15% shall be reserved for SC, 7.5% shall be reserved for ST and 27% seats shall be reserved for “OBC- Non-Creamy Layer”. (Hereafter referred to as “OBC-NCL”). See Seat-breakup here. The reservation norms shall be applicable within approved class strength 40 students per section. See Seat-breakup here:

RTE 25% : 10 seats

SC 15% : 06 seats

ST 7.5% : 03 seats

OBC 27% : 11 seats

Check Key Dates here

Check KVS Class 1 admission Schedule here

