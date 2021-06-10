Last Updated:

KVS Admissions 2021: First List Of Class 1 Admission On June 23, See Revised Schedule Here

KVS Admissions 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released a revised schedule for admissions 2021- 22. Class 1 first list will be out on June 23.

kvs admissions 2021

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will resume the admission process this month. The KVS admission process was halted mid-way due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The admission for class 1 and class 2 onwards was originally scheduled to be held and completed by the month of April- May which was paused due to the pandemic. Now, KVS has released a revised schedule for the admission process.

KVS Admission 2021-22

The online application process for KVS class 1 admission began on April 1. The last date to apply was April 19. The first list was originally scheduled to be out on April 23 which was delayed. The registration for Class 2 onwards was done between April 8 and 15. The admission list was to be released on April 19 which was also postponed due to COVID-19.

KVS Admission Revised schedule

As per the revised schedule released on June 9, the first list for class 1 admissions will be released on June 23. The admission list for class 2 onwards will be released on June 24 at 4 pm. Read on for the full schedule of KVS admission 2021-22.

  1. Declaration of provisional selection and waitlist of registered candidates. :
    1st list on June 23
    2nd list on June 30
    3rd list on July 5
  2. Declaration of a provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any- July 2 to 6
  3. Declaration of the list of class II onwards - June 24
  4. Admission for class Ilonwards. - June 25 to 30
  5. Last date of admission for all classes except class 11- August 31
  6. For KV students: Registration for admission in class 11- Within 10 days after the declaration of class 10  results
  7. Display of admission list 8s admissions for Class- 11 - Within 20 days after the declaration of class 10  results
  8. Non-KV students: Registration, display of admission list & admissions in class XI (Subject to availability of vacancies) - After the admissions of KV students in class 11
  9. Last date of admission for class - XI- 30 days from the date of declaration of class 10 results by CBSE

 

First Published:
