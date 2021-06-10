KVS Admissions 2021: First List Of Class 1 Admission On June 23, See Revised Schedule Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will resume the admission process this month. The KVS admission process was halted mid-way due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The admission for class 1 and class 2 onwards was originally scheduled to be held and completed by the month of April- May which was paused due to the pandemic. Now, KVS has released a revised schedule for the admission process.

KVS Admission 2021-22

The online application process for KVS class 1 admission began on April 1. The last date to apply was April 19. The first list was originally scheduled to be out on April 23 which was delayed. The registration for Class 2 onwards was done between April 8 and 15. The admission list was to be released on April 19 which was also postponed due to COVID-19.

KVS Admission Revised schedule

As per the revised schedule released on June 9, the first list for class 1 admissions will be released on June 23. The admission list for class 2 onwards will be released on June 24 at 4 pm. Read on for the full schedule of KVS admission 2021-22.