KVS Admissions 2021 For Class 2 Onwards Begin, Here's How To Get Kendriya Vidyalaya Forms

The registration process for admissions to class 2 and above in Kendriya Vidyalaya has been started today, April 8. Those who want to get their children admitted to any of the Kendriya Vidyalayas of the country can register offline. The last date to submit the registration forms for KVS admissions is April 15. The online admission form for Kendriya Vidyalaya is available on the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in.

KVS Admissions 2021 to be held offline

Parents must visit the school and collect the registration form. As per the official schedule of KVS admissions, the first list of selected candidates will be released by schools on April 19 at 4 pm. The admission process will be held from April 20 to April 27, The last date for admissions for all classes will be May 31.

Parents must note that there will be no entrance test for the selection of students for admission to classes 2 and 8. The admissions will be based on the Priority category system. “If applications are more than the number of seats, a lottery system will be followed in each category including single girl child quota (Class 6 onwards),” the official notice of KVS reads.

KVS will conduct an entrance test for admission to class 9th. A merit list will be prepared based on the test for each category of priority. The entrance test will have only one paper of three hours duration and 100 marks comprising Hindi, English, Maths, Social Science, and Science subjects, carrying 20 marks each. Candidates must score at least 33 percent marks in aggregate to qualify.

Moreover, according to the KVS notification, the class 11th registration process will begin after the results of class 10th board exams are declared. KVS admissions up to the full strength of the class will be completed within 20 days after the declaration of results by CBSE.