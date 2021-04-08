Last Updated:

KVS Admissions 2021 For Class 2 Onwards Begin, Here's How To Get Kendriya Vidyalaya Forms

KVS admissions 2021 for class 2 and above have begun. Get Kendriya Vidyalaya admission forms from respective schools offline. See key dates and processes here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
KVS admissions 2021

KVS admissions 2021 (Image Credit: PTI)


The registration process for admissions to class 2 and above in Kendriya Vidyalaya has been started today, April 8. Those who want to get their children admitted to any of the Kendriya Vidyalayas of the country can register offline. The last date to submit the registration forms for KVS admissions is April 15. The online admission form for Kendriya Vidyalaya is available on the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in.

READ | 'Cancel Board Exams 2021': Lakhs of students sign petition to cancel board exams

KVS Admissions 2021 to be held offline

Parents must visit the school and collect the registration form. As per the official schedule of KVS admissions, the first list of selected candidates will be released by schools on April 19 at 4 pm. The admission process will be held from April 20 to April 27, The last date for admissions for all classes will be May 31. 

READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Highlights: 12 important advice of PM Modi for students, teachers, parents

Parents must note that there will be no entrance test for the selection of students for admission to classes 2 and 8. The admissions will be based on the Priority category system. “If applications are more than the number of seats, a lottery system will be followed in each category including single girl child quota (Class 6 onwards),” the official notice of KVS reads.

READ | KVS Admissions 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class-1 registration form out, see detailed guide

KVS will conduct an entrance test for admission to class 9th. A merit list will be prepared based on the test for each category of priority. The entrance test will have only one paper of three hours duration and 100 marks comprising Hindi, English, Maths, Social Science, and Science subjects, carrying 20 marks each. Candidates must score at least 33 percent marks in aggregate to qualify. 
Moreover, according to the KVS notification, the class 11th registration process will begin after the results of class 10th  board exams are declared. KVS admissions up to the full strength of the class will be completed within 20 days after the declaration of results by CBSE.

READ | KVS Admissions 2021: Class-1 registration to begin on April 1, check full schedule here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND