KVS Admissions 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Class-1 Registration Form Out, See Detailed Guide

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has started the online registration process for class- 1 admission in various Kendriya Vidyalayas spread across the country. KVS has made the registration process online and the guardians of the students will have to visit the official website of KV Sangathan and fill in the form. Here, in this article, we will guide you on how to register online for class-1 admission of your child. The last date to register is April 19, 2021, till 7 pm.

Direct link to register for KVS Class-1 admissions 2021

Eligibility Criteria: A Child must be at least 5 years old as of 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.) The maximum age limit is 7 years for class-1 admissions.

Who are Eligible for Admissions in KVs: Admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas are not restricted to Central Govt. employees and are open to all, only certain priorities have been laid down for different categories to regulate the admissions.

KVS Class-1 Admissions 2021: Documents Required

Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate issued by the authority competent to register births. This will include certificates from Notified Area Council / Municipality / Municipal Corporation extract about the date of birth from records of Village Panchayat, Military Hospital, and service records of Defence personnel. Proof of Residence. A certificate of retirement for uniformed Defence employees For grandchildren of Hon’ble Member of Parliament and PSU employees, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parents with the Hon’ble Member of Parliament or PSU employees would be needed. For grandchildren of KVS employee, proof of relationship of either of the child’s parent with the KVS employee (serving or retired) would be required A certificate that the child belongs to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/BPL wherever applicable, issued by the Competent Authority in concerned State Government/Union Government For PwD candidates: A certificate from the civil surgeon/rehabilitation centre or any other competent authority defined by the Government of India O. M. No. 36035/5/88 / Estt. (SCT) dated 4.5.1999 certifying the child is handicapped, wherever applicable. In case, where the handicap of the child can be visually seen by the Principal, the child may be accepted as handicapped even without a certificate. However, the parent may be advised to obtain the relevant certificate from the Competent Authority and submit the same to the school

How to register online for KVS Class-1 admissions 2021:

Visit the official website- kvsangathan.nic.in. Click on the class-1 registration portal link available on the homepage Read the instruction properly and proceed You will see the application form Fill in the required details Upload the documents required Choose your state and school preferences One applicant can choose 3 schools as their preferences

Alternatively, scan this QR code to directly jump to the KVS Class-1 admission form:

Things to keep in mind while choosing school preferences:

Since Kendriya Vidyalayas are located at places with varied density of population, they have been categorised as follows for determining the limits of the neighbourhood, for purposes of determining eligibility for admission in the RTE category:

Major cities and urban areas (all-district Headquarters & metros): 5 km radius from Vidyalaya

Places and areas other than included in above: 8 km radius from Vidyalaya

For a Vidyalaya in an urban region, their options are

Less than or equal to 5 km

More than 5 km

For Vidyalaya in a rural region, the options are

Less than or equal to 8 km

More than 8 km

KVS Admissions 2021: Important Dates

