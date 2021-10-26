Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment: Here's How To Apply For 213 Posts, Check Notice Here

Ladakh Police Constable Recruitment: Lakadh Police through its recent recruitment drive will be selecting candidates for Constable Executive posts. All those candidates who want to apply for Ladakh constable recruitment will have to apply on official website. Through this recruitment drive, 213 candidates will be selected. The official website on which the interested candidates will have to apply is police.ladakh.gov.in. To be noted that the deadline to apply for Ladakh constable vacancy is November 16, 2021. The recruitment notice has been released on Oct 16 and candidates have been given 30 days' time to apply. The recruitment details such as eligibility, age limit, salary, and the steps to apply can be checked here.

Ladakh constable recruitment 2021: Eligibility details

The candidate should have passed the matric examination from a recognized Board of School Education

Minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit to apply is 28 years.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Measurement Test and Physical Endurance Test. Along with it, the scrutiny of original documents/testimonials will also be done. Candiadtes will have to take the written exam. The written exam will only be conducted for those candidates who clear physical measurement test and whose documents have been scrutinized. The duration of written exam will be 80 minutes.

Here is the direct link to check recruitment details

Desired qualifications

Proficiency in driving and possession of Light Motor Vehicle Driving License with (TRANS) One year certificate course in Computer Application from an AICTE recognized institution 5% of the maximum marks of the examination shall be awarded, to candidates possessing any of the above desired qualifications, based on desired qualification test. Official notice reads, "A candidate can claim incentives (marks) for only one of the above desired qualification"

Scrutiny of original documents