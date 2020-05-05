LDC 2018 Department Allotment List: Check Which Department You Have Been Allotted To

The Department Allotment list for Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) LDC examination 2018 has now been shared online. This list is only essential for those who gave the LDC exam and are awaiting Department Allotment. This list is available on the official Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) LDC website. If you passed the 2018 LDC exam and were selected, you need to go check your Department Allotment as soon as possible. Here is a guide on how to navigate the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) LDC website and find the Department Allotment list.

LDC 2018 Department Allotment List

The final results for LDC 2018 exams were announced on May 04, 2020.

All the jobs on the list will be in Rajasthan. This list is for the 2018 Written Examination and Online Typing Test.

If you want to know more about the salary for an LDC job, here is the salary distribution.

To check the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) LDC District Allotment List 2020, visit the Official Website of the government of Rajasthan.

Once you are on the official website, you need to find the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) official list. If you are unable to find the link, here is a direct link to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's webpage.

On the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) page, you need to select results.

On the results page, you will have to enter all the required information in the appropriate boxes.

You will have to enter your official registration number, your date of birth, and finally the captcha.

Make sure that you enter all the details currently or the sign-in will fail.

After filling all the required data, click on the submit button.

The results will be displayed immediately. You will also be provided with the Department Allotment list for LDC 2018, provided you passed the exam and were selected by the department.

You can download this list for further use. Make sure to download your personal Department Allotment for future reference.

