LHMC Recruitment 2021: 37 Vacancies For Tailor And Nursing Attendant Open, Apply Now

LHMC Recruitment 2021: Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital has invited applications for Tailor and Nursing Attendant. Eligible persons can visit lhmc-hosp.gov.in to apply for the LHMC vacancy. Here are some details about the eligibility qualification, age limit, selection process, online procedures, etc.
Lady Hardinge Medical College is a medical college for women located in New Delhi, India. The institution was established in 1916 and became part of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi in 1950. According to its website, the college is being entirely funded by the Government of India.
The institution has a rich history as well. Its website, mentions that when the national capital was shifted to Delhi, Lady Hardinge, the wife of the then Viceroy of India, Baron Charles Hardinge, decided to establish a medical college for women. She had recognized that the lack of such a college made it impossible for Indian women to study medicine. The foundation stone for this college was laid by Lady Hardinge on March 17, 1914, and the college was named Queen Mary College & Hospital to commemorate the visit by Queen Mary in 1911-12. Lady Hardinge had been actively involved in collecting funds for the college from the princely states and the public until her death on 11 July 1914.
