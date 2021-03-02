LHMC Recruitment 2021: 37 Vacancies For Tailor And Nursing Attendant Open, Apply Now

LHMC Recruitment 2021: Lady Hardinge Medical College and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital has invited applications for Tailor and Nursing Attendant. Eligible persons can visit lhmc-hosp.gov.in to apply for the LHMC vacancy. Here are some details about the eligibility qualification, age limit, selection process, online procedures, etc.

LHMC notification

Important Date

Closing date of application form: March 12, 2021

LHMC Vacancy Details

Nursing Attendant: 35 Posts

Tailor: 02 Posts

Eligibility for LHMC Recruitment

Nursing Attendant

Matriculations (Class 10th) or equivalent pass from a recognized board.

First Aid certificate from central or State Government recognized institution.

One (01) year exp. in hospital work in 50 bedded hospitals.

Age Limit: Between 18 years and 27 years.

Tailor

Matriculation (10th)/ITI or equivalent pass from a recognized board.

Age Limit: Between 18 years and 27 years.

How to apply for the LHMC recruitment 2021?

Visit the official website for recruitment, lhmc-hosp.gov.in

Candidates will find an activated link that reads LHMC Recruitment 2021

An application form will appear on the screen when you click on the link, along with an option to view LHMC notification.

Candidates can download this application and fill it.

According to the notification, application forms duly completed in all respects, must be sent by speed/register post only to Director, LHMC & SSKH, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, New Delhi within 30 (thirty) days from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment News.

For the eligible persons in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh (AP), Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkam, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Island, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub- Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, the duration or form submission is 37 days, that is one extra week has been kept open to submit applications. Persons should write the name of the vacancy on the corner of the envelope clearly.

More about Lady Hardinge Medical college

Lady Hardinge Medical College is a medical college for women located in New Delhi, India. The institution was established in 1916 and became part of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi in 1950. According to its website, the college is being entirely funded by the Government of India.

The institution has a rich history as well. Its website, mentions that when the national capital was shifted to Delhi, Lady Hardinge, the wife of the then Viceroy of India, Baron Charles Hardinge, decided to establish a medical college for women. She had recognized that the lack of such a college made it impossible for Indian women to study medicine. The foundation stone for this college was laid by Lady Hardinge on March 17, 1914, and the college was named Queen Mary College & Hospital to commemorate the visit by Queen Mary in 1911-12. Lady Hardinge had been actively involved in collecting funds for the college from the princely states and the public until her death on 11 July 1914.

