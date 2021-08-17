LIC AAO Admit Card 2021: LIC AAO Admit Card Released, Check Exam Date, Exam Pattern & More

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has released the admit card for the candidates who will appear on the LIC 2021 examination which will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021. This year the examination will fill the position of Assistant Engineer, Civil/ Electrical /Structural /MEP, Assistant Architect. All the candidates will now be able to download the admit cards by visiting the official website of LIC.

LIC AAO admit card released

Candidates who will appear in the LIC AAO 2021 examination are required to carry their admit card along with the original copy of their identity proof like Aadhar card, Voter Card, Driving License to the examination hall. As per the official notice, the candidate is also required to carry a photocopy of their application form. The exam will be conducted under strict COVID-19 protocols and the following the guideline issued by the examination department is necessary for all.

LIC AAO: Life Insurance Company (LIC) Exam pattern

LIC AAI exam 2021 will be conducted online.

The exam will consist of 100 marks and the duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

The first part of the question will contain reasoning ability that will contain 35 questions and will carry 35 marks.

The second part will contain the English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension, 30 questions will carry 30 marks.

The thirds part will contain questions from Quantitative Aptitude, 35 marks, and 35 questions.

Life Insurance Company (LIC) | Recruitment

All those candidates who clear the LIC Prelims exam will be called for Mains Exam. The LIC Mains exam will consist of objective tests for 300 marks and descriptive tests for 25 marks. The exam will be taken online. This the Life Insurance company had invited applications for filling up 218 posts including Assistant Engineer, Architect, and other positions.

LIC Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download the LIC Admit card