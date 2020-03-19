LIC AAO Exam: Is The Examination Postponed? Read Full Details

Life Insurance Company is a government-owned insurance group and investment corporation in India. The largest life insurance company’s offices are spread across different cities and states in the country. Therefore, it needs resources to cater to the growing business. For that purpose, LIC conducts an annual competitive exam to recruit Assistant Administrative Officers (LIC AAO). Read on to know more about LIC AAO exam details and LIC AAO registration:

LIC AAO exam

LIC AAO exam's admit card for prelims examination is scheduled to come out on March 27, 2020. Therefore, applicants can download the LIC AAO admit card from the insurance company’s official website before the examination date. The exam will take place on April 4, 2020, in a single session as no official announcement has been made regarding the exam’s postponement, amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

LIC AAO Notification

Life Insurance Corporation released the LIC AAO notification on February 25, 2020. This document assists in providing important and authentic information regarding crucial dates, eligibility criteria, and age limit, among others. You can also check the list of centres for LIC AAO exam.

LIC AAO admit card

LIC AAO admit card is quite crucial for a candidate. In case an applicant finds any discrepancy in personal details or examination centre, they need to inform it to LIC. It is easier to visit the IBPS website and click on Candidates Grievance Lodging and Redressal Mechanism and mention the details including registration number, mobile number and registered email address.

LIC AAO exam postponed?

These days coaching institutes and public places are shut to promote social distancing amid Coronavirus outbreak. For the same reason, a large number of people cannot gather to discuss or study for their exam. However, no official information has been released about the postponement of LIC AAO exam, which is scheduled to be conducted in April.

