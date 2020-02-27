Lic AAO Recruitment 2020: How To Apply Online, Eligibilty And Other Important Details

Life Insurance Corporation Assistant Administrative Officer or LIC AAO is the competitive exam conducted by the insurance agency to recruit the candidates for several different posts. LIC AAO recruitment 2020 exam is conducted across the nation at various designated centers.

LIC AAO Selection process 2019 is finished with the declaration of the final result on September 30. LIC AAO recruitment 2020 main exam official notification will be released in May.

LIC AAO recruitment exam 2020 main events

Candidates who are willing to apply for LIC AAO recruitment 2020 exam can register their applications online from February 25, 2020. The last date for online registration of exams will be March 15, 2020.

The LIC AAO recruitment 2020 exam is conducted in three parts that are preliminary exams, main exam, and selection. The call letter for online preliminary examination will be available from March 27, 2020, to April 224, 2020. The tentative dates for the online preliminary exams are April 4, 2020.

LIC AAO 2020 Recruitment

Life Insurance Corporation Assistant Administrative Office recruit candidates for the following posts that are:

AAO Generalist

AAO IT

AAO Chartered Account

AAO Actuarial

AAO Rajbhasha

LIC AAO recruitment 2020 exam application form

LIC AAO 2020 application form is released on the official website on February 25, 2020. Here is the process of how to apply for the exam online.

How to apply online:

Visit the official website www.licindia.in and select the option of career.

Click on the “notification of recruitment process of LIC AAO 2020”

The application form will be displayed along with the brochure. The candidates have to enter the required details in the space provided.

The applicants have to upload the scanned photograph and signature whenever required.

The online application fee for candidates from the general category is ₹600 and for SC or ST candidates is ₹100.

After the payment is done by the candidate, click on the “submit” button.

The candidates should take the printout of the duly filled LIC AAO 2020 application form for further use.

Eligibility criteria:

The applicant must have a graduation degree from a college or university approved by Govt. of India.

It is important for the candidates to be clear all their exams in the first attempt. There shouldn’t be any backlog in their UG/PG course.

There are no minimum marks that have to be scored by a candidate applying for LIC AAO 2020.

The candidates should have good knowledge of computers.

Age Limit:

The applicants should be between the age of 21-30 years at the time of application form filling process. There is a clause of age relaxation as per the norms of Govt. of India which is as under-

For SC / ST candidates 5 years of age relaxation has been provided by Govt. of India.

3 years of Age relaxation has been provided to physically challenged candidates that come in SC or ST category.

The age relaxation given to PwD (OBC) applications is 13 years & 10 years to PwD (General) applicants.

LIC AAO recruitment exam 2020 salary

LIC AAO 2020 officers will receive around ₹ 30000 per month in hand salary as monthly income. The AAO will get the other allowances such as-

House rent allowances (HRA) – it can be 7%, 8% or 9% of the basic pay depending upon the job location.

City compensation allowance (CCA) – This is also location dependent and will be 4%, 3% or 0% accordingly.

Dearness allowance.

