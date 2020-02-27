Lic AAO Recruitment 2020: How To Apply Online, Eligibilty And Other Important Details

Life Insurance Corporation Assistant Administrative Officer or LIC AAO is the competitive exam conducted by the insurance agency to recruit the candidates for several different posts. LIC AAO recruitment 2020 exam is conducted across the nation at various designated centers.
LIC AAO Selection process 2019 is finished with the declaration of the final result on September 30. LIC AAO recruitment 2020 main exam official notification will be released in May.
Candidates who are willing to apply for LIC AAO recruitment 2020 exam can register their applications online from February 25, 2020. The last date for online registration of exams will be March 15, 2020.
The LIC AAO recruitment 2020 exam is conducted in three parts that are preliminary exams, main exam, and selection. The call letter for online preliminary examination will be available from March 27, 2020, to April 224, 2020. The tentative dates for the online preliminary exams are April 4, 2020.
Life Insurance Corporation Assistant Administrative Office recruit candidates for the following posts that are:
LIC AAO 2020 application form is released on the official website on February 25, 2020. Here is the process of how to apply for the exam online.
The applicants should be between the age of 21-30 years at the time of application form filling process. There is a clause of age relaxation as per the norms of Govt. of India which is as under-
LIC AAO 2020 officers will receive around ₹ 30000 per month in hand salary as monthly income. The AAO will get the other allowances such as-
