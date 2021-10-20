LIC AE, AAO Main Exam Schedule 2021 Released, Candidates To Undergo IRIS Verification

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the exam schedule for conducting the recruitment exams for the posts of assistant engineer (AE) and assistant administrative officer (AAO). As per the schedule, LIC AE, AAO main exams 2021 will be held on October 31, 2021. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the LIC main exams. The detailed notice on the main exam can be accessed on the official website of LIC- licindia.in.

LIC AE, AAO Main Exam 2021: IRIS Capture in lieu of Biometric Thumb impression data capture

According to the official notice, the exam conducting body will not entertain any requests for change in the exam centre. Moreover, LIC has notified some important instructions for the exam day in the official notice. It has been decided to capture and verify IRIS and the photo of candidates at the start and end of the main exam before leaving the exam hall. Candidates whose left eye's IRIS does not match at any stage of the selection process, will not be allowed in the next stage of recruitment.

"It has been decided to capture and verify IRIS and the photograph of the candidates during the process of recruitment on the following stages: At the start of the Main examination and at end of the Main examination before leaving the hall/lab. At the time of document verification before the interview, if shortlisted. 3.At the time of reporting for the training/joining. The decision of the IRIS data verification authority with regard to its status (matched or mismatched) shall be final and binding upon the candidates. Candidates whose IRIS does not match at any stage of the selection process, will not be allowed in the next stage of recruitment. Refusal to participate in the process of IRIS scanning/verification on any of the above-mentioned occasions may lead to cancellation of candidature," the official notice reads.

LIC AE, AAO Recruitment 2021

LIC had declared the preliminary exam results on September 28, 2021. The LIC mains exam question papers will have two parts– the objective test for 300 marks and descriptive test for 25 marks. Candidates who will clear the main exam will be called for the Interview round which is the final round. Those who clear the interview round will be selected for appointment.

