LNMU Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 602 Part-time Teachers; See Details

LNMU Recruitment 2021: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University has issued a notification that informs that it has invited applications under its recent recruitment drive. The applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for engagement as a guest or part-time teachers in different subjects. Interested candidates must note that the recruitment will be temporary. Candidates will have to fill an application form to apply for 602 positions. The application form has been uploaded and is now available on the official website of the LNMU at lnmu.ac.in. Candidates should make sure to apply before September 16 as any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted by the University. University informed about the same through official notification.

The notification reads, “The last date for submission of the online application form is September 16 and the last date for submission of hard copy of the printed application form is September 24. Selected candidates will be engaged only for 11 months or till the regular appointment of Assistant Professors is made on the recommendation of the Bihar State University Service Commission, Patna, whichever earlier.”

LNMU guest teacher recruitment: Important Dates

The application form has been released on August 28, 2021

Last day to apply for the same is September 16, 2021

Last day to submit the hard copy of the printed application is September 24, 2021

Here is the direct link to check LNMU teacher recruitment official notification

LNMU teacher vacancy: Eligibility and Age Limit

Candidates in order to be eligible should have a master's degree with 55% marks. He/she should have cleared NET or SLET or SET too. The minimum age has not been defined but the maximum age for engagement as a guest and part-time teacher shall not be more than 55 years as of January 1, 2021. The candidates who qualify for the above-mentioned 11-month temporary job will get ₹1500 per month and a maximum of ₹50,000 per month.