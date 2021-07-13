LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami Asks CM Stalin To Train Govt School Students Appearing For NEET

As the government of India announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) 2021 dates, leader of the Opposition and AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has raised questions on the Tamil Nadu state government. The AIADMK in June had asked the ruling DMK to clarify whether the NEET for medical admissions will be held or not this year in the state with Palaniswami saying that CM M K Stalin 'did not give a direct reply when asked if NEET will be held this year and should the students prepare for it or not.'

Now, as the NEET 2021 dates have been announced, Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and slammed the state government yet again for not categorically saying anything on the medical exams. Palaniswami further reminded the Tamil Nadu state government to ensure the 7.5 percent reservation given to the government school students not be hampered and the students who are preparing for the NEET exam should be given appropriate training by the state government.

"இந்த ஆண்டு நீட் தேர்வு நடைபெறுமா?"என மாண்புமிகு முதல்வர் அவர்களை நேரடியாகவும், ஊடகங்கள் மூலமும் பலமுறை வலியுறுத்தியும் பதில் சொல்லாமல் காலம் தாழ்த்தியதின் விளைவு; இன்று மாணவர்களின் மருத்துவக்கனவு கேள்விக்குறியாகி உள்ளது.

எப்போதும் தேர்தல் வாக்குறுதியை நிறைவேற்றாத இந்த அரசு,(1/2) — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) July 13, 2021

மாண்புமிகு அம்மா அரசு செயல்படுத்திய "நீட் தேர்வில் அரசுப்பள்ளி மாணவர்களுக்கு வழங்கப்படும் 7.5% இட ஒதுக்கீடு கிடைக்கப் பெறுவதில் இடையூறு ஏற்படுத்தாமல்,தேர்வுக்கு தயாராகும் மாணவர்களுக்கு அம்மா அரசு அளித்தது போல உரிய பயிற்சிகள் வழங்கி உறுதுணையாக இருப்பதை உறுதிசெய்ய வேண்டும்.(2/2) — Edappadi K Palaniswami (@EPSTamilNadu) July 13, 2021

NEET 2021 Exam date out

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took to Twitter and wrote, "The NEET (UG) 2021 will be held on 12th September 2021 across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm tomorrow through the NTA website(s)."

He further said that in order to successfully maintain social distancing at centers, the number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased by 43. Earlier it was 155 now it is 198. He tweeted, "In order to ensure social distancing norms, number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020."

COVID-19 protocols for NEET exams

Talking about COVID-19 protocols to be followed at exam centers on exam day, Minister said that face masks will be provided to students at centre. He tweeted, "To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured."

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on 1st August 2021. However, it was postponed due to COVID situation in India. NEET exams application process will begin tomorrow at 5 pm. It is also being expected that just like JEE, for NEET 2021, the number of questions asked in each section will increase and students will have internal choices. This will be confirmed as the brochure will be released. It is to be noted that every year, at least 14 lakh students appear for the medical entrance exam.

(Image Credits: PTI/Shutterstock)