LSAC Announces Plans To Administer LSAT India 2022 In Two Cycles; Check Full Details

LSAT India 2022: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has issued a notice stating the dates for the LSAT Exam 2022. This year, the LSAT Exam 2022 will be conducted in two cycles through an online mode using a proctored format, allowing students to participate in the examination from home. The first administration of the test will take place on January 15, 2022, and the second administration will commence on May 9, 2022, for five days.

It must be noted that the registration procedure for the LSAT India 2022 started today, October 18, 2021. Aspiring candidates can enrol their names for the LSAT India 2022 by reaching the official website-iscoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test. According to the notice issued by LSAT, students will also get a concession in total fees if they register on or before December 15, 2021. Students registering after December 15 will have to pay the standard price.

LSAC 2022: Official Notice

The vice president of LSAC, Abdul-Kareem, said in an official statement, "The administration of the LSAT India test in January would help aspirants prepare for the exam in-depth, as there would be no burden of other exams. With two opportunities to score well in the LSAT—India in 2022, aspirants will be able to demonstrate their true ability to top colleges without worrying about other tests. "

LSAT India 2022: Fee structure

Event Amount Registration before December 15, 2021 Rs 3499 Registration after December 15, 2021 Rs 3799

LSAT India 2022 Registration | Exam details

Candidates who will register will receive the exam schedule, details, and instructions on how to participate in the online test. However, the exam conducting body is likely to issue more information regarding the online LSAT-India in the upcoming weeks. Meanwhile, candidates can prepare for the LSAT 2022 by using various free sources and study materials available on the internet.

