LSAT 2021 Results To Be Announced In The Third Week Of June; Know Details

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Tuesday, June 8 announced the completion of the Law School Administration Test. The Law School Administration Test (LSAT) was conducted online with remote proctoring from May 19 to June 5. Read on to know more about the LSAT 2021 exams and LSAT 2021 results

LSAT 2021 Exams Successfully Finished

Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, LSAC Vice President put out a statement saying that the LSAT exams went without a hitch and no technical challenges or difficulties were reported during the online administration of LSAT. Due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the LSAC had previously decided to conduct the exam online and prepared an online format and remote proctoring guidelines for the same. More than 5200 candidates appeared for the online LSAT exams. As the exams were to be taken online, candidates could appear for the exams from the comfort of their homes. Here is a statement released by Yusuf Abdul-Kareem regarding the completion of the LSAT exams.

Successful completion of LSAT—India 2021 in these tumultuous times will help students better manage the anxiety and stress which might arise from the uncertainty in admissions for the coming year. The fact that we were able to deliver the LSAT—India in an online, remotely proctored format, will enable students to continue their journey and for law schools to maintain continuity in the admission process for the coming academic year. - Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, LSAC Vice President.

LSAT Result in June

The LSAC has also announced that the results of the LSAT exam conducted from May 29 to June 5 will be released in the third week of June. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to see their results once they are officially uploaded on the LSAC website. LSAC is a competitive law entrance exam. The scores of LSAT are considered by many prestigious colleges in India and across the world for admission of law students. Some colleges in India that accept LSAT include OP Jindal Global Law School, GD Goenka University, Vellore Institute of Technology and many more. Stay tuned for more updates on LSAT and upcoming competitive exams.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK