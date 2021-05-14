LSAT India 2021: Online Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Register

LSAT 2021: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will close the registration window for LSAT-India 2021 on Friday, May 14. Candidates who wish to take admission to law schools can register online by visiting discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. As per the official website, the LSAT- India 2021 will be held on May 29.

LSAT- India 2021: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of LSAT India - www.discoverlaw.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Register for India”

Step 3: Register to create your account by entering the details including name, email ID and programme

Step 4: Verify your account using the link sent on your Email- ID.

Step 5: Fill in the LSAT India 2021 form by entering all the relevant details.

Step 6: Upload your passport size photo

Step 7: Submit your LSAT 2021 form by clicking on the “Apply Now” button.

Step 8: Pay the LSAT India 2021 application fee and submit

LSAT 2021 to be held online

The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) will be held in online remote-proctored mode from May 29, 2021. The exam will be held in different slots. LSAT is conducted for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country.

LSAT 2021 Exam Pattern

LSAT exam will consist of questions from multiple sections including Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. Students can prepare for the test using free materials that are available on the Discover Law website (discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test). LSAT India scores are valid for 5 years. The scores are used by many law colleges in India for admission to their law programs.