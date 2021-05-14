LSAT India 2021: Online Registration Window Closing Today, Here's How To Register

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
LSAT 2021: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will close the registration window for LSAT-India 2021 on Friday, May 14. Candidates who wish to take admission to law schools can register online by visiting discoverlaw.excelindia.com/LSAT. As per the official website, the LSAT- India 2021 will be held on May 29.
The Law School Admission Test (LSAT) will be held in online remote-proctored mode from May 29, 2021. The exam will be held in different slots. LSAT is conducted for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country.
LSAT exam will consist of questions from multiple sections including Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. Students can prepare for the test using free materials that are available on the Discover Law website (discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test). LSAT India scores are valid for 5 years. The scores are used by many law colleges in India for admission to their law programs.