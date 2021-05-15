LSAT India 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 16, Here's How To Apply

LSAT India 2021: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has extended the deadline to register for LSAT India 2021. The last date to register for LSAT 2021 was May 14. LSAC has extended the deadline to May 16. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for LSAT India by visiting the official website- discoverlaw.in.

LSAC will begin the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2021 on May 29. LSAT India 2021 Result will be declared on June 28. The exam will be held in an online remote-proctored mode. The exam will be held in different slots. LSAT is conducted for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country. The LSAT—India is a premier admissions test for LL.B. and LL.M programs at Indian law colleges. It tests the critical thinking skills that are essential to success in law school.

LSAT- India 2021: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of LSAT India - www.discoverlaw.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Register for India”

Step 3: Register to create your account by entering the details including name, email ID, and programme

Step 4: Verify your account using the link sent on your Email- ID.

Step 5: Fill in the LSAT India 2021 form by entering all the relevant details.

Step 6: Upload your passport size photo

Step 7: Submit your LSAT 2021 form by clicking on the “Apply Now” button.

Step 8: Pay the LSAT India 2021 application fee and submit

LSAT India 2021: Key Dates

System Verification Test ---5 May to 25 May 2021

﻿Self-Scheduling for May Administration﻿﻿ ---13 May to 20 May 2021﻿

﻿LSAT—India May Administration﻿﻿Starting --- 29 May 2021﻿

Score Card release for ﻿May Administration ---- ﻿28 June 2021

LSAT 2021 Exam Pattern

LSAT exam will consist of questions from multiple sections including Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. Students can prepare for the test using free materials that are available on the Discover Law website (discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test). LSAT India scores are valid for 5 years. The scores are used by many law colleges in India for admission to their law programs.