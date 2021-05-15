LSAT India 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till May 16, Here's How To Apply

Quick links:
LSAT India 2021: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has extended the deadline to register for LSAT India 2021. The last date to register for LSAT 2021 was May 14. LSAC has extended the deadline to May 16. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for LSAT India by visiting the official website- discoverlaw.in.
LSAC will begin the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2021 on May 29. LSAT India 2021 Result will be declared on June 28. The exam will be held in an online remote-proctored mode. The exam will be held in different slots. LSAT is conducted for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses in colleges across the country. The LSAT—India is a premier admissions test for LL.B. and LL.M programs at Indian law colleges. It tests the critical thinking skills that are essential to success in law school.
LSAT exam will consist of questions from multiple sections including Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Reading Comprehension. Students can prepare for the test using free materials that are available on the Discover Law website (discoverlaw.in/prepare-for-the-test). LSAT India scores are valid for 5 years. The scores are used by many law colleges in India for admission to their law programs.